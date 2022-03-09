Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 9

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 9 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

Four people with Covid-19 have died and there are 22,454 new community cases of the virus to report today.

There were 742 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced. Nineteen people are in intensive care (ICU) or high dependency care (HD) units.

Of the new deaths, two occurred in Lakes, one in Tairāwhiti and one in Counties Manukau.

As for the new cases, just 558 were detected via PCR testing (2.4 per cent), while the balance was picked up through rapid antigen tests.

This brings the total number of active cases – detected in the past 10 days – and not yet deemed recovered to 202,141. A further 12 cases were also caught at the border.

Meanwhile, 9226 booster doses; 628 first doses and 245 second doses for children were administered across the country on Tuesday.

To date, 72.5 per cent of those eligible for a booster vaccine have had it – 59.9 per cent of eligible Māori and 59.5 per cent of eligible Pacific peoples.

Across all ethnicities, 52.6 per cent of children aged 5-11 have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 1.2 per cent have had their second dose (doses are spaced eight weeks’ apart for children).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff There were 22,454 new community cases of Covid-19 reported across the country on Wednesday.

Key news

The day’s big news comes from a Government announcement on isolation.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the self-isolation period for people with Covid–19, and their household contacts, has been cut from 10 to 7 days, as of midnight Friday.

The change also applies to people in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

It means those in self-isolation, and have been for seven days, will be able to leave isolation as of 11.59pm Friday March 11.

Household contacts will still need to have a rapid antigen test (RAT) on days three and seven.

If you have symptoms after seven days, you are still advised to stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Around the country, Gisborne has recorded its first Covid-19 death.

A 77-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions, who was also positive for Covid-19, died on Tuesday after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green said the man was admitted to hospital by ambulance last Friday. The man’s health improved and he was assessed as fit to return home.

In Auckland, Covid-positive mayor Phil Goff says he is working from home, despite rural internet issues.

Goff’s rural Clevedon property is said to have poor broadband, meaning he is likely to be taking part in meetings by phone, if video links are not possible.

In the early days of the pandemic, his home connection was deemed bad enough to drive 43 kilometres to work, to sit alone on the 27th floor of an Auckland high-rise.

“He’s pretty chipper” said an office spokesperson, with Goff showing mild symptoms having already remotely attended Wednesday morning meetings.

Goff has had no public or face-to-face engagements in the past days.

In Christchurch, Canterbury DHB has said they may postpone planned surgeries next week due to staff infections.

At a Health Select Committee hearing, chief executive Peter Bramley said 400 staff were currently impacted by Covid, with 150 infected with the virus and the rest household contacts. The DHB employs about 11,000 staff.

Meanwhile, a Christchurch anti-mandate protest looks set to wrap up by end of the day.

Anti-mandate protesters occupying a public park in the heart of Christchurch look set to meet a deadline to vacate the park by Thursday morning, or be made to leave by authorities.

Earlier this week, Christchurch City Council and police told anti-mandate protesters to vacate Cranmer Square by Thursday morning.

An organiser said at the time they intended to leave peacefully to avoid a situation akin to the Wellington protest, which ended with violent clashes between protesters and police.

Finally, Queenstown's hospitality and tourism owners are running out of patience waiting for the border to open to international visitors.

Business is down with 20 per cent fewer visitors to the usual tourist-hotspot compared to this time last year.

Omicron has had a devastating effect on the Otago town’s hospitality and tourism venues, and some businesses have had to close their doors, unable to hold on for the arrival of overseas visitors any longer.

The Omichronicles

