Covid-19: Parents can report children's rapid antigen results online from Friday

The Ministry of Health explains how to record a rapid antigen test (RAT) result on the My Covid Record website.

From Friday, parents and caregivers will be able to report the Covid-19 test results of children under 12 and other family members online via the ‘My Covid Record’ tool.

It comes after Stuff reported parents were spending hours trying to report positive results over the phone, with one trying eight times in one day to be connected. One father said it "shouldn't be this hard".

On Wednesday, Ministry of Health group manager and chief technology officer (national digital services) Michael Dreyer apologised to parents and caregivers who had experienced delays or other issues when calling the 0800 number.

Officials had been “working to fix these issues”, Dreyer said.

Until now, the only way to record a RAT result for a child under 12 was over the phone, as they were not eligible for My Covid Record, despite being able to be vaccinated down to age 5.

"Technical issues" experienced on Thursday and Friday also resulted in some calls being disconnected and some numbers – including cell phone and restricted numbers – being blocked.

That had now been resolved, Dreyer said.

The ministry was also aware of another issue on Tuesday where some callers reported issues with the process for registering their cell phones for call-backs, he said.

A father spoken to by Stuff on Tuesday said the only available option was to call back a landline, which he did not have.

The ministry was working to resolve the callback issue by making the process clearer with updated instructions, but Dreyer noted other callbacks had been completed successfully aside from this.

The ministry was also working to increase capacity to support the 0800 system, Dreyer said.

He encouraged people to continue to report test results for their children, as the information was “important to helping inform the overall public health response to the Omicron outbreak”.

The 0800 number would still be available if preferred, or for those who did not have internet access. GPs could also assist with the process, he said.