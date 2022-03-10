Covid-19: 21,015 new community cases, 845 in hospital

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10.

There are 21,015 new community cases of Covid-19 to report across the country.

On Thursday, 845 people were in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care or high dependency care units, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a press conference on Thursday.

This brings the number of active cases across the country to 208,625.

Of Thursday's cases, 97 per cent were detected via rapid antigen tests.

The new community cases are in Northland (689), Auckland (7234), Waikato (2016), Bay of Plenty (1392), Lakes (632), Hawke’s Bay (700), MidCentral (653), Whanganui (156), Taranaki (524), Tairāwhiti (353), Wairarapa (170), Capital and Coast (1858), Hutt Valley (1103), Nelson Marlborough (449), Canterbury (2021), South Canterbury (109), Southern (918), West Coast (26); and 12 in an unknown location.

The vast majority of those in hospital – who on average are aged 54 – are there because of Covid-19, rather than for an incidental reason, Bloomfield said.

It is difficult to put a figure on this in real time, as the reason for a person's hospitalisation is coded after they leave, he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are 845 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Thursday.

International estimates show about three-quarters of hospitalisations will be due to Covid-19, but in Auckland and Northland, where 587 people are in hospital, this proportion could be higher, he said.

Meanwhile, Bloomfield said the Omicron BA2 subvariant is taking over from the BA1 subvariant in New Zealand, as is happening around the world.

From Thursday, officials will be moving to a new reporting approach regarding Covid-19 deaths, counting all deaths within 28 days of a Covid-19 diagnosis. These will be broken into three categories, Bloomfield said.

The first category will be those who clearly died of Covid-19. As of today, that number is 34.

The second group is those who were found to have had Covid-19 after they died, but whose cause of death was not caused by the virus – the confirmed number of which, as of Thursday, is two.

The third group is those whose deaths remain under investigation. As of Thursday, this was 48 people.

In total, this numbers 84 people.

Over the course of the pandemic, 83 Covid-related deaths have been announced by the Ministry of Health.

Stuff is seeking clarification from the ministry between the 84 deaths detailed above and the 83 deaths it has announced.

Bloomfield said on Thursday that, after some reconciliation, there are an additional nine deaths which hadn’t been publicly announced, totalling 91 deaths to date.

Of the nine deaths reported on Thursday, one died in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital on Wednesday.

The remaining eight all died in the past fortnight: four in late February and four in March. Seven of the deaths were in Auckland and one in Waikato. One was in their 60s; three in their 70s; two in their 80s; one in their 90s and one over 100 years of age.

