Covid-19 live: Update on Omicron outbreak in New Zealand

13:49, Mar 11 2022
STUFF
Dr Andrew Old reveals there are 20,989 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Our newsrooms around the country bring you the latest on Covid-19 news.

A masked commuter waits for a bus in Wellington.
Ross Giblin/Stuff
A masked commuter waits for a bus in Wellington.
Stuff