Covid-19: 20,989 new community cases in Omicron outbreak, seven new deaths

Dr Andrew Old reveals there are 20,989 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

There are 20,989 new community cases of Covid-19 and seven people with the virus have died.

On Friday, 856 people were in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre clinical lead Dr Andrew Old advised in a press conference in Auckland.

Seven further deaths – five in Auckland, one in Waikato, and one in the Southern district health board area – were also announced. This was the highest daily total of deaths reported in Aotearoa to date.

Old said this highlights that while Omicron is mild for many, for some it is not.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Health officials in Auckland gave the update on Friday afternoon.

Covid-19 related deaths can lag behind a rise in cases and hospitalisations and an increase in deaths was not unexpected given the high number of cases over the past two weeks.

However, it was important to remember that each of these deaths represented significant loss for family and loved ones, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 98.

Of those deaths announced on Friday, one person was in their fifties, four were in their 70s, one was their 80s, and one person was in their 90s. Four were men and three were women.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff There were 856 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Friday, as officials reported seven further deaths.

Of those in hospital overall, 601 people were in hospitals across the Northern region – including 10 in ICU.

Old said officials remain “cautiously optimistic” that the Omicron outbreak is close to peaking in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

The three-day rolling average of cases in Auckland is sitting at about 8500 cases per day, down from a peak of about 14,000.

The new cases were in Northland (765), Auckland (7240), Waikato (1941), Bay of Plenty (1352), Lakes (510), Hawke’s Bay (855), MidCentral (682), Whanganui (188), Taranaki (519), Tairāwhiti (330), Wairarapa (174), Capital and Coast (1746), Hutt Valley (1044), Nelson Marlborough (443), Canterbury (2160), South Canterbury (136), Southern (878), West Coast (22); and four were in an unknown location.

This brings the total number of active cases in Aotearoa to 209,754.

Old also described the lengths hospitals in Auckland were going to as hospitalisation numbers increase.

At Waitematā DHB, the legal team has been redeployed to help support security guards, and the chief financial officer has seen been delivering meals to patients, as an example.

At Auckland Hospital, anaesthetists have been taking blood, and the leadership team has been making beds in the emergency department.

During Friday’s press conference, nurse leader Sue French demonstrated how to do a rapid antigen test, using herself as the test subject.

French outlined that you need to swab the nose going back (flat) rather than up towards the brain.

You have to scrape the swab around each nostril 2.5cm deep; put it in the solution; and then drip the solution into the testing membrane and leave it for the recommended amount of time.

Test kits will have slightly different instructions on how many droplets are needed, and how long you need to wait for a result, so ensure you read these thoroughly.

MORE TO COME.