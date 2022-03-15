Life after Covid-19: You've had the virus, now what?

If you've just completed or are nearing the end of your seven-day Covid-19 isolation, you might be wondering what comes next.

Do you need to get tested to leave isolation? When can you get back to exercise? What happens if you're re-exposed, or someone in your household later gets Covid-19?

Here's what you need to know.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Nearly 400,000 New Zealanders have had Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and there were 193,108 active cases as of Tuesday.

What to do when your seven-day isolation ends

Under the current guidance, you can end isolation after seven days.

If you’re still sick, stay home until 24 hours after your symptoms resolve, and avoid any high-risk settings while still unwell.

You may receive a text message from officials, but don't need to wait for an official message or release to leave isolation.

You do not need to be tested to finish isolation, the Ministry of Health says. If you were tested, the result would likely show as positive – but this does not mean you are infectious.

Hannah Martin/Stuff You don't need a negative test result to leave isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

Your household contacts can complete their isolation at the same time as you, so long as their day 7 test was negative, and they have no new or worsening symptoms.

If their tests are positive, they need to begin seven days of isolation as someone with Covid-19.

Testing, isolation and reinfection after you've had Covid-19

After you have recovered from Covid, you won’t need to isolate again for three months if someone else in your household tests positive during that time.

This is because the chance of reinfection during this period is low, as people develop immunity following infection.

Post-infection immunity can last months, years, or even a lifetime, depending on the type of illness. For example, once people recover from measles, they're immune for life.

The exact duration of time a person is immune to Covid-19 following infection is still being studied, but initial research suggests protection can last up to six months. This is thought to get weaker over time, waning after two or three months. It is possible to be reinfected in future.

supplied The ministry does not recommend having a PCR test in the three months after you recover, as you will likely still show as positive. This would not likely be the case with a rapid antigen test, it said.

The Ministry of Health says you should not have a PCR test in the three months following recovery, as you will likely still have a positive result.

If you need a PCR test during this period, the ministry recommends speaking to your doctor about getting a medical exemption.

Rapid antigen tests during this period should result in a negative test, as you should no longer be infectious, it said.

Resting, recovery and long Covid

The importance of resting during Covid-19 illness has made headlines recently, as a way to potentially lessen your risk of long Covid (ongoing symptoms following infection).

However, it is not as simple as that, University of Auckland cellular immunologist and long Covid researcher Dr Anna Brooks told Stuff.

Resting does not preclude people from long Covid, and exercising straight after infection will not guarantee a person will trigger long Covid.

Supplied Dr Anna Brooks, cellular immunologist, said rest is critical for people with Covid-19 and after recovery, but said it is not so simple as saying exercise triggers long Covid.

The recovery time for Covid is different for everyone, but for most people symptoms will resolve by 12 weeks. There is little known about what triggers long Covid – it is not linked to the severity of your Covid-19 illness, and often develops after mild or even asymptomatic infection, she said.

Long Covid – estimated to affect 10-30 per cent of cases – is likely triggered by direct viral infection of cells, and indirect unresolved inflammation, she said.

Brooks said resting is critical during and after infection.

She said it was also important to know the signs of an incomplete recovery, most commonly: breathlessness/cough, fatigue, headaches, a racing heart and general aches and pains. Children often complain of tiredness, a sore tummy, headaches and aches and pains.

If you experience these symptoms it is crucial you rest and not over-do it, she said.

It is “incredibly important” to avoid graded exercise therapy or any over-exertion or stressors too soon, as this can exacerbate symptoms and cause further damage.

Annie Spratt/Unsplash If you don't fell 100 per cent after your seven-day isolation period is up, don't rush back to exercise, experts say. Take it easy, and don't over-do it.

Brooks said this is difficult to quantify, as some people will experience a short, sharp illness and feel 100 per cent again very quickly.

There’s no “one-size-fits-all” advice about when to return to exercise either: it comes down to how a person feels in themselves, she said.

“Listen to your body, don't push through symptoms.”

Health Navigator advises that returning to exercise should be gradual, progressively increasing the type of activity as time goes on. For the breakdown of the five phases it recommends, click here.

It is recommended that people stay at each phase for seven days before moving onto the next and that people drop back a phase if they find things difficult. Stop immediately if you have any chest pain or dizziness, and don't restart your exercise programme until you have talked to a health professional.

Getting vaccinated after infection

If you’ve had Covid-19, and have not been vaccinated or had your booster, it is recommended you wait a period of time before doing so.

You should wait four weeks after recovering from Covid if you need your first, second, or third (for immunocompromised people) dose to complete your vaccination course.

If you are fully vaccinated, but get Covid-19 before getting your booster, it is recommended you wait three months.

It is recommended children wait three months after infection before getting their first or second dose.

A longer gap between doses enables the immune system to go through a more robust maturation process, meaning the immune response is maximised, even after infection.