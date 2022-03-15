Covid-19: Just 20 sites offering Novavax vaccine across NZ

Only a couple of dozen Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country are offering the Novavax vaccine so far, after it became available in New Zealand last week.

Novavax was approved by Medsafe earlier this month, and 250,000 doses arrived in the country last week.

People were able to book to receive the vaccine at a “limited number of sites” from Thursday, with the first vaccine appointments available from Monday.

Alastair Grant/AP Novavax has been approved in New Zealand, and is available at a limited number of sites for those who prefer or require an alternative to Pfizer or AstraZeneca. (File photo)

As of Tuesday, there were just 20 sites across the country listed on the Ministry of Health website as offering Novavax.

They were in Auckland, Tauranga, Morrinsville, Gisborne, Whakatāne, Upper Hutt, Hastings, Napier, Waipawa, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Levin, Blenheim, Richmond, Timaru, Dunedin and Invercargill, according to the ministry website.

As of Tuesday morning, those in Northland, which has a population of about 183,000 people, had no access to Novavax through Book My Vaccine.

Those in Christchurch, home to more than 381,000 people, were also unable to book an appointment within a 75km radius of the city on Book My Vaccine, with no options coming up on Tuesday morning.

New Zealand has very high vaccination coverage on average.

As of Monday, 4,068,653 people over the age of 12 (96.7 per cent) had received their first dose, and 95.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Pfizer remained the preferred Covid-19 vaccine, but Novavax was being offered to people who prefer, or require, an alternative.

A Christchurch man who had been waiting for Novavax on advice from his doctors, said he visited Book My Vaccine two dozen times since late last week, but had not been able to see any availability across the city.

The man “got lucky”, finding a centre through a different website, and got on a cancellation list after phoning multiple times, securing an appointment a week away.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A high proportion of Kiwis are already vaccinated against Covid-19, but Novavax – alongside AstraZeneca – is being rolled out to those who prefer, or require, an alternative. (File photo)

The man told Stuff he had an underlying autoimmune condition and had been effectively isolating amid the Omicron outbreak until he could be vaccinated.

He was considering making the two-hour drive to Timaru to be vaccinated before next week.

He was concerned Novavax was “not a priority”.

“If the intention is to address people who have concerns, making it available seems like a key component.”

The man had been vaccinated for everything else and was motivated to be vaccinated against Covid-19, but thought the lack of access at this early stage may hinder others.

Rachel MacKay, national immunisation programme group manager operations, told Stuff in a statement on Tuesday morning that each district health board area had at least one site where people could book to get Novavax.

However, in an additional statement on Tuesday evening, the ministry corrected its statement and apologised, saying all DHBs will have at least one site where residents can access the vaccine.

A number of DHBs did not have any vaccination sites available on Tuesday morning when Stuff first reported this issue, but have had centres come online later in the day. This includes four sites in Northland, one in Wairarapa and one in Lakes.

The West Coast is the only region that currently does not have a vaccination site offering Novavax, MacKay said. However, the list on the ministry’s website has not been updated to reflect the new sites.

“All of our DHBs and providers are working as hard as they can to make the vaccine available in their region,” she said on Tuesday evening.

More sites in metro Auckland and Christchurch would come online in the next few weeks.

Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based vaccine, for those over 18.

It has not been approved as a booster dose, and is not the preferred option for people who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant or are breastfeeding.

For a list of sites offering Novavax at present, click here.