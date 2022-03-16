Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, March 16

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from March 16 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff To date, 72.8 per cent of those eligible for their booster have received it. Fifty-three per cent of all eligible children aged 5-11 have had their first dose, and 3.2 per cent have had their second.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 19,452 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Omicron outbreak, as officials report 24 deaths.

Of the 24 deaths reported on Wednesday, eight died on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said. Sixteen died in the past three weeks, but have just now been publicly reported.

READ MORE:

* Tourism return 'won't mean immediate economic benefit'

* Hey tourists, welcome back to New Zealand: Here's what you need to know about us now

* Covid-19: 24 deaths reported, of which 16 are historical



Local public health authorities notified these deaths to the ministry in the past 24 hours, as part of the changes to the reporting of deaths announced last week.

Across the country, 5484 booster doses, 381 paediatric first doses and 3889 paediatric second doses were administered on Tuesday.

To date, 72.8 per cent of those eligible for their booster have received it. Fifty-three per cent of all eligible children aged 5-11 have had their first dose, and 3.2 per cent have had their second.

Key news

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been infected with the virus.

Hipkins has been self-isolating after his child tested postive last week.

He posted a photo on Twitter of a positive rapid antigen test, saying the faint line was “out of keeping” with how he currently felt.

Hipkins has been working from home throughout his isolation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been infected with the virus.

The Government will open the border to vaccinated Australian tourists from 11.59pm on April 12.

Tourists from visa-waiver countries like the United States and UK will be able to arrive from 11.59pm on May 1.

Others who already hold visas will be able to travel without isolation from May 1 too.

They will need to be vaccinated and test negative in a pre-departure test – but will not be required to isolate upon arrival.

These tests could be a PCR test or supervised LAMP test or RAT. Visitors will be provided with RATs on arrival and need to take a test on arrival and on day 5 or 6.

Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg Visitors will be provided with RATs on arrival and need to take a test on arrival and on day 5 or 6.

Co-host of Three’s AM, Ryan Bridge, is at home isolating for seven days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bridge, who was in the studio on Tuesday, spoke via video to co-hosts Melissa Chan-Green and fill-in Tom McRae on Wednesday morning.

"To be honest, I feel fine. I don't really feel like I have any symptoms at all. I have had worse hangovers if I am being completely honest with you. But the rules are you have to stay home and isolate so that's what I am doing," he said.

A spokesperson for Discovery, which owns Three, said they had "strict policies in place to ensure we keep our people safe”.

Newshub Three’s AM co-host Ryan Bridge is also isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Omnichronicles

Stuff is documenting everyday life during the Omicron outbreak as part of our Omichronicles series.

You can read the latest one here on whether your date have Covid-19 and more information on why your RAT keep coming back negative despite your symptoms?