Watch: Auckland family shows how to prep for Covid self-isolation

The Tipau family do some home DIY to get ready for the possibility of isolating

A blanket fort, a tent in the garage, and a medicine cabinet stocked to the brim are a few ways one family is prepping in case someone needs to isolate with Covid-19.

The Tipau family, from West Auckland, shared their set-up in a video posted on the Government’s ‘Unite Against Covid-19’ Facebook page.

The tour starts in the kitchen with the medicine cabinet, which is filled with different treatments for symptoms, including children’s pain relief.

The Auckland-based Tipau family has shared a few tips for how to get your home self-isolation ready.

It then moves to the shed where, surrounded by punching bags, bikes and weight benches, essential worker Kiahan Tipau has set up an “isolation station” in case he has to isolate from the rest of his whānau.

The tent sports an aqua exterior, with a highlighter green trim.

Anyone who does end up isolating will have their own cutlery, Dallas Tipau explains, so that meals can go on a tray to be collected without contact.

The Tipaus have stocked their home with plenty of cleaning equipment and hand sanitiser in case someone tests positive.

“We can text them to let them know that their meals are ready. Otherwise I just go out there: ‘Oi! Your stuff’s ready’,” he says.

Young Kaiyu Tipau has an in-room exercise spot, where he can practice handstands, and a blanket on stilts which he can pull down to convert into a blanket fort – isolating him from the whānau.

Cleaning products are at the ready to wipe down any surfaces and door handles, with hand sanitiser nearby for added measure.

A group of Kiwis who have had Covid-19 previously crowd-sourced a list of items to have on hand for home isolation with the virus.

They included tissues, paracetamol, electrolytes, Vicks or eucalyptus, throat spray, extra pillows and blankets, and heat and cool packs.

Meanwhile, overseas studies have shown your risk of contracting Omicron from a housemate with the virus is between 15 and 50 per cent.

Auckland University senior lecturer Dr David Welch has recommended keeping interactions minimal, wearing a mask, and improving home ventilation to reduce transmission in your house.

“Wearing a mask around the house may seem a bit weird at first, but it will reduce the chances of infection,” he said.

Even in a house with poor ventilation, a fan blowing air out of the window could help, he said.