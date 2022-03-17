One third of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are there due to virus itself

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10. (First published March 9, 2022)

A third of patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 are there due to the virus itself.

During a press conference on Thursday, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said a third of those in hospital with Covid-19 were there due to the effects of the virus.

Another third were people who knew they had the virus but who were hospitalised for other reasons.

There are currently 930 people with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country. (File photo)

Old said a further quarter of hospitalised cases only tested positive for the virus while in hospital care. More investigation was needed for the remaining eight per cent of cases.

A review of clinical notes for 400 hospital admissions was used to find the numbers, Old said.

A person in their 30s was among the people who died with Covid-19, as 930 people are in hospital and 23 in ICU, with continued downwards trend in Auckland, NRHCC officials said in Thursday's Covid update.

There were 930 people across the country in hospital with the virus on Thursday, with 23 in intensive care or high dependency units.

It was sometimes “challenging to differentiate between people who are in hospital for Covid-19, and those with Covid-19”, Old said.

The Ministry of Health counts any person in hospital who has Covid in its hospitalisation figures – whether they’re there because of virus symptoms or complications, or for something completely unrelated.

Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department clinical director Dr Vanessa Thornton, said during the past few weeks at Middlemore, about 30 per cent of patients arriving at the emergency department were testing positive for Covid-19.

Thornton also mentioned Middlemore had been seeing more “medically vulnerable” patients in the emergency department.

At Middlemore's emergency department, about 30 per cent of those showing up tested positive for Covid. (File photo)

Often it was the underlying medical conditions of those patients that were having the greatest impact and need for hospitalisation, Thornton said. This included people who had diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.

Middlemore was caring for 250 Covid positive patients – the highest current number for any hospital in the country – and had five wards dedicated to people with the virus.

Old said new admissions at hospitals in the Auckland region were now plateauing, as the confirmed peak of cases in Auckland had now passed.

He said the total average length of stay in hospital for people with Covid was under two days, but for people over 65 it was more than three days.

“This highlights the additional risks for older people with Covid,” Old said.