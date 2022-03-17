Covid-19: 'Relief' as health officials confident Auckland has passed Omicron peak

A person in their 30s was among the people who died with Covid-19, as 930 people are in hospital and 23 in ICU, with continued downwards trend in Auckland, NRHCC officials said in Thursday's Covid update .

Auckland health officials are now “confident” the region – New Zealand’s hardest hit by Covid-19 throughout the pandemic – is on the other side of its Omicron peak.

In a press conference on Thursday, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said the data coming through now confirmed last week's “cautious optimism” that Auckland had passed its peak.

While still high, new cases across the region continue to track downwards.

A fortnight ago, there were 14,257 new community cases reported in Auckland. On Thursday, there were just 4867.

There were 66,004 active cases of Covid-19 across the Auckland region as of Thursday.

Counties Manukau District Health Board, with covers south and east Auckland, has consistently had the highest number of active cases in the country throughout the Omicron outbreak, with 26,688 on Thursday.

However, the tables were starting to turn, bringing a “sense of relief”, Old said.

There was a good amount of data – particularly testing data across the region – to be “reasonably confident” the decrease in case numbers was a “true reduction”, he said.

“I am confident we are now coming off our peak [in Auckland].”

The rest of the country was a “little bit behind us”, he said.

Auckland's record Omicron outbreak has exceeded Government modelling, which predicted a peak of 11,000 daily cases for the Northern region in the first week of March.

This week, authorities said this was possibly due to the growing prevalence of the BA.2 subvariant. BA.2 is about 30 per cent more transmissible than BA.1, and makes up between 75-80 per cent of cases undergoing PCR testing and whole genome sequencing (most of those will be in hospital).

Robyn Edie/Stuff While officials believe Auckland's peak has likely passed, the percentage of active cases in other regions is on the rise. (File photo)

Daily case totals overall have remained relatively stable in recent days, but are starting to take off in some regions.

The percentage of active cases is on the rise in Tairāwhiti (encompassing Gisborne and East Cape), Bay of Plenty and Hutt Valley, and to a lesser extent, Lakes and Capital & Coast.

On Thursday morning, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Radio New Zealand the Ministry of Health was “pretty confident now those Auckland-wide cases are coming down”.

Earlier this week, Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank told Stuff some parts of the country was likely to see peak cases sometime in the next week.

Plank at the time said hospitalisations lagged behind cases by about a week, “so if we think we're around about at peak cases nationally now, that suggests that we'll see peak hospitalisations nationally in about a weeks' time”.

There have now been more than 437,000 cases of the virus recorded in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic. The vast majority of those in the last two months.

Close to 8 per cent of the total population has now had the virus. Half of those cases are currently active.

There were 19,566 new community cases reported across the country on Thursday, with 930 people in hospital.