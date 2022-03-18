Covid-19: 14,128 new community cases, five further deaths reported

There are 14,128 new community cases of Covid-19 to report, as officials record five further deaths.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre associate chief clinical officer Dr Anthony Jordan and vaccinologist Associate Professor Dr Helen Petousis-Harris gave the update in a press conference in Auckland on Friday.

There were 943 people in hospitals across the country with Covid-19 on Friday; 25 of whom were in intensive care or high dependency care units. Six-hundred-and-sixteen were in hospitals across Auckland.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Health officials gave the update at a press conference in Auckland on Friday.

Of the new cases, 3498 were in the Auckland region, Jordan said.

Officials were “increasingly optimistic” we were seeing the peak in Auckland, he said, and was “hopeful” this would be reflected in hospitalisation numbers.

However, hospitals in Auckland were still seeing “high numbers” of people with severe symptoms who had either not been vaccinated or had not received their booster, he said, and reminded people that Aotearoa was still in the midst of an active outbreak.

Of the five people who died, two were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Canterbury, and one from the Hutt Valley.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There were 943 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Friday, as five further deaths were recorded.

It brings the total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths in New Zealand to 156, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid being determined after they have died, the Ministry of Health said in its daily statement.

Due to these fluctuations in the daily reported figures, the ministry regarded the seven-day rolling average as a “better indicator” of deaths with Covid.

Of the five deaths reported on Friday, one was in their 50s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s. Two were women and three were men.

The new cases were in Northland (536), Auckland (3498), Waikato (1333), Bay of Plenty (956), Lakes (416), Hawke’s Bay (841), MidCentral (599), Whanganui (205), Taranaki (470), Tairāwhiti (232), Wairarapa (164), Capital and Coast (906), Hutt Valley (549), Nelson Marlborough (416), Canterbury (1937), South Canterbury (135), Southern (890), West Coast (39); and six in an unknown location.

Of the 14,128 new cases reported, just 382 (2.7 per cent) were detected via PCR, with the balance picked up through rapid antigen testing.

The number of active community cases as of Friday was 123,701.

This has decreased nearly 76,000 cases from yesterday's figure, as the ministry changed the way it counts active cases: from including those identified in the past 10 days, to those found in the past seven days.

Slightly more than 40,150 RAT results were reported in the past 24 hours, of which 13,746 (34 per cent) were positive.

