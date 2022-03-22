Covid-19: Fourth vaccine dose potentially on the cards for health workers, at-risk people

New Zealand health officials are looking at the possibility of introducing a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Officials are looking into the possibility of rolling out a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable and high risk groups.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced he would this week receive advice on a fourth shot specifically for those at highest risk of Covid-19 illness: older people, and those with pre-existing conditions.

He said he also asked whether the offer should be extended to other groups, such as the health workforce, who were among the first to receive boosters.

Bloomfield will discuss any advice with ministers later in the week, and any decision would be theirs to make.

If officials decided to roll-out a fourth shot, Bloomfield said the aim would be to vaccinate these groups alongside the flu vaccine – a “two-for-one” – through April and May, ahead of the winter flu season.

There was emerging evidence that the effectiveness of the third shot starts to wane over time, Bloomfield said, so the idea would be to bolster protection for those most at-risk, and who were vaccinated first.

Bloomfield did not anticipate, at this stage, that a fourth dose would be required for the wider general population.

A third dose was introduced for severely immunocompromised people over the age of 12 last October. To date, 34,211 third primary doses have been administered across the country.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is expecting advice on a fourth dose this week and will take this to Cabinet.

A handful of countries are giving a fourth dose, mainly to their most vulnerable populations, including Cambodia, Chile, Denmark, Israel and Sweden.

Last week, Pfizer requested authorisation from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a fourth dose in those 65 and older. And severely immunocompromised Australians aged 16-17 are recommended a fourth dose three months after their third dose.

Preliminary data from Israel on people aged over 60 suggested a fourth dose at least four months after a third shot revived antibody levels, doubled resistance against Omicron infection and tripled protection against hospitalisations, compared with only three shots, Nature journal reported.

Another small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine among younger Israeli health care workers showed that adding a fourth dose for people vaccinated and boosted with Pfizer may only have “marginal benefits”. However, older and more vulnerable populations were not assessed.

Vaccinologist and University of Auckland Associate Professor Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said the data on the benefit of a fourth dose was still emerging.

She said at this stage there didn't seem to be much advantage for most people in adding a fourth dose.

Those most vulnerable could stand something to gain from an additional dose, but "it looks like you achieve your best [result] by having a 2+1 approach... with a well-placed booster".

"It's working pretty well, and achieving what we want it to achieve.”

Petousis-Harris said most people would get more value, if it was necessary, from a vaccine targetting Omicron or a new variant that current vaccines don't work against.