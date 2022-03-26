Covid-19: 20 deaths and 14,175 new community cases

Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin hosts a panel discussion on Omicron and how it relates to Aotearoa's youngest residents with experts on child health.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 20 deaths and 14,175 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

New Zealand’s total number of people who have died with Covid-19 now sits at 254, with the seven-day rolling average at 13.

There are 841 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 who are in intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of those in hospital is 58.

Of the people who died one was aged in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, five in their 70s, six in their 80s and three in their 90s. The age of one other person is unknown.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff There were 15,871 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday. (File photo)

The new community cases are in Northland (517), Auckland (2,652), Waikato (1,305), Bay of Plenty (878), Lakes (392), Hawke’s Bay (770), MidCentral (707), Whanganui (322), Taranaki (513), Tairāwhiti (196), Wairarapa (196), Capital and Coast (869), Hutt Valley (474), Nelson Marlborough (599), Canterbury (2,402), South Canterbury (215), Southern (1101), West Coast (52).

The locations of 15 of the new cases are unknown.

There were also 37 positive cases in recent returnees to New Zealand.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it was encouraging to see a decreasing number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

“This is driven by a decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron.”

The seven-day rolling average of community cases now sits at 16,943. This number was 17,641 last Saturday.

Each hospitalisation is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe illness from Covid-19.

“Vaccine effectiveness for Omicron declines after your second dose, however, a booster restores it to about 90 per cent,” the ministry said.

This helped people to protect themselves and their whānau.

“Often those at the greatest risk of becoming sick with Covid-19 are older family members and those with co-morbidities such as asthma, diabetes, and other long-term conditions.”

Of the eligible population aged 12 and over, 95.1 per cent have had two doses of the vaccine and 72.6 per cent have been boosted. There were 3,332 booster doses given yesterday.

For children aged 5 to eleven, 53.9 per cent have had once dose and 12.7 per cent have had two.