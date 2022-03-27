Covid-19: Four deaths as 10,239 new community cases reported

NRHCC’s chief clinical officer, Dr Andrew Old, talks to media about Covid-19 and winter.

Four people have died with Covid-19, while there are 10,239 new community cases and 848 people in hospital on Sunday.

Of these 848 people, 28 were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The Ministry of Health said it was “encouraging” to see the total number of cases in hospital – while slightly higher than the 841 on Saturday – remains “considerably lower” that the peak of over 1000 hospitalisations five days ago.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country’s Covid-19 situation on Sunday afternoon.

This reflected a decrease in the number of patients in hospitals with Covid-19 across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty: some of the first regions affected by Omicron.

On Sunday, 465 of the total hospitalisations were in the Auckland region.

Each of the country's 20 district health boards are treating at least one patient with Covid-19 – the average age of which is 58.

A further four deaths announced on Sunday take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 258. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths were reported on Sunday, one was from Auckland, two from Wellington and one from the Otago/Southland region.

One was in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Two were men and two were women.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are 848 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Sunday, up slightly from 841 yesterday.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 90 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Fifteen were partially vaccinated, 149 had received two doses of the vaccine, and 184 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further 20 patients was unknown.

It is expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 12 has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

While almost 3.5 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the Northern region have had no doses of vaccine, 17.1 per cent those in hospital in the region (whose vaccination status is recorded) have had no doses – making them almost five times overrepresented in hospitalisation data.

There were new community Covid-19 cases in Northland (382), Auckland (1886), Waikato (913), Bay of Plenty (617), Lakes (308), Hawke’s Bay (541), MidCentral (493), Whanganui (223), Taranaki (431), Tairāwhiti (135), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (692), Hutt Valley (349), Nelson Marlborough (405), Canterbury (1750), South Canterbury (199), Southern (772), West Coast (36); and two in an unknown location.

As of Sunday, there were 114,261 active cases of Covid-19 (those identified in the past seven days, not yet classified as recovered).

The country's overall Covid-19 case tally is set to surpass 600,000 on Monday, with 596,402 cases as of today.

The bulk of Sunday's cases were detected via rapid antigen test (97.9 per cent), with just 215 found via PCR testing.

Just 20,061 RAT results were reported in the past 24 hours, meaning slightly more than half of those reported were positive.

Officials also reported an additional 33 cases at the border.