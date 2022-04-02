Covid-19: 11,560 cases, 678 in hospital and 23 deaths reported

Are Covid-19 vaccines effective across all ethnicities?

There are 11,560 community cases in the last 24 hours and 23 deaths in the Covid-19 community outbreak.

In a statement released at 1pm, the Ministry of Health confirmed that 23 people have died with Covid-19 in the past five days.

Of the deaths, one person was 30, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, 13 in their 80s and five were over the age of 90.

One was from Northland, seven from Auckland, two from Lakes DHB, two from MidCentral, seven from Wellington, one from the Nelson and Marlborough region, one from Canterbury and two from Southern.

Twelve were male and 11 were female. This brings the total deaths in the outbreak to 378.

Among the cases, most – 1931 – are from Auckland region, followed by Canterbury, which is reporting 1866 positive cases on Saturday.

Other regions reporting positive cases include Northland (521), Waikato (1004), Bay of Plenty (650), Lakes (285), Hawke’s Bay (588), MidCentral (663), Whanganui (293), Taranaki (428), Tairāwhiti (141), Wairarapa (97), Capital & Coast (820), Hutt Valley (479), Nelson Marlborough (480), South Canterbury (248), Southern (995) and West Coast (71).

There is 96,243 active community cases in the country.

In total, there are now 681,044 confirmed cases in the Covid-19 outbreak.

The rolling seven-day average of case numbers continues to decline, with an average of 13,751, a drop from 16,493 that was reported from last Saturday.

There are 678 people in hospital on Saturday, with 30 of those in intensive care or high dependency units. This number has gone down by nearly 100 compared to Friday.

The average age of those in hospital is 58.

Cases in requiring hospital care are in Northland (14), North Shore (109), Middlemore (135), Auckland (106), Waikato (76), Bay of Plenty (32), Lakes (17), Tairāwhiti (4), Hawke’s Bay (36), Taranaki (17), Whanganui (3), MidCentral (18), Hutt Valley (20), Capital & Coast (20), Nelson Marlborough (9), Canterbury (33) and Southern (29).

In the last 24 hours, 2,121 booster doses have been delivered and 2832 paediatric doses have been administered.

Out of the eligible population, 95.1 per cent have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 72.7 per cent having had a booster shot.

Of 5 to 11-year-old population, who can receive the paediatric vaccine, 17.6 per cent have received their second dose.

The Ministry of Health reported 41 cases at the border on Saturday.

Experts say the second wave of Omicron infections could hit in the next two to three months, but case numbers aren’t predicted to be as high as in the original Omicron wave.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said New Zealand could expect cases to start rising again from May.