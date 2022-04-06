Fourth jab decision still pending, study finds triple protection from severe Covid-19

A fourth Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose gave triple protection from severe disease among a group of older people in Israel, new research shows.

It comes as officials are currently reviewing the role a fourth dose of Pfizer could play in New Zealand.

Last month, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced he would receive advice on a fourth shot specifically for those at highest risk of Covid-19 illness: older people, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Matt Rourke/AP An abstract published in the New England Journal of Medicine found people in Israel over 60 given a fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine had a 3.5-times lower rate of severe Covid-19 illness than those with three doses.

On Tuesday, a Ministry of Health spokeswoman told Stuff Bloomfield has asked the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group (CVTAG) to consider who, if anyone, would be suitable for a second booster dose.

This work was still underway, and any decision to offer additional booster doses was likely to be made prior to winter, they said.

In a new study of more than 1.2 million older Israelis (those aged 60 and over), people given a fourth dose had a 3.5 times lower rate of severe Covid-19 illness in the fourth week afterwards than people who'd had three doses.

A fourth dose also held up against becoming infected, the abstract, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found.

In the same timeframe, confirmed infection was twice as low compared to three doses, the abstract said.

The protection against serious illness from a fourth shot didn't wane within six weeks – however defences against infection appeared to be “short-lived” during this timeframe, the researchers also found.

The current recommended course for adult Covid-19 vaccination in New Zealand is three doses for most people (a two-dose primary course plus a booster) and four doses for those with severe immune suppression (three doses as the primary course, plus a booster).

The CVTAG will provide advice to the Director-General on whether a second booster dose may be necessary to provide optimal protection for those at most risk from Covid-19 and the effect of the third dose wearing off, a ministry spokesperson earlier told Stuff.

When Bloomfield first signalled the move, he said he didn’t anticipate that a fourth dose would be required for the wider general population at this stage.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In late March, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced officials were looking at the possibility of introducing a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

A handful of other countries are administering fourth doses – mainly to their most vulnerable populations – including Cambodia, Chile, Denmark, and Sweden.

Just last week, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised a second booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna for older people and certain immunocompromised individuals.

A second booster dose could now be administered to people over the age of 50, at least four months after they received their first booster dose.

The current evidence suggested some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from Covid-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals, the FDA stated.

It determined the known and potential benefits of a second Covid-19 vaccine booster outweighed any known and potential risks.

A previous small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine among younger Israeli health care workers showed that adding a fourth dose for people vaccinated and boosted with Pfizer may only have “marginal benefits”. However, older and more vulnerable populations were not assessed.