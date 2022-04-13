Covid-19: 'No compassion' in MIQ fee waiver process, grieving widow says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about MIQ during a visit to Dunedin on March 10, 2022. (Video first published on March 10, 2022)

Kiwi athlete Belinda Moore is calling for a change to the managed isolation and quarantine fee criteria following an experience that left her feeling ill-treated.

The Former Commonwealth Games athlete and professional gymnast has spent the past two years consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a cancer diagnosis and the death of her husband.

She’s now being chased by debt collectors for an unpaid MIQ fee, one which she fought relentlessly to have waived.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former gymnast Belinda Moore has been dealing with the death of her husband and a stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

For five years prior to the pandemic Moore had been splitting her time between Auckland, to see family, and Florida in the United States, where she lived with her husband.

READ MORE:

* Woman loses sister hours before MIQ release

* Calls for overhaul of 'inhuman' MIQ exemption system, after woman misses dad's death

* Invoices worth $23m sent to MIQ guests



Moore was trapped in New Zealand when the outbreak began, while her musician husband, Matt, was overseas fighting a different battle: deteriorating mental health, brought on by the almost overnight loss of steady work and reliable income.

Compelled to help, she returned to the US in August. It was a three-month stint which saw her husband suffer a stress-induced seizure, and Moore experience worrying symptoms of her own – abdominal discomfort, blood in her stools and “the urge to use the toilet a lot”.

“I didn’t know it was cancer then, but I knew I had to come back to New Zealand, where I had health insurance and could get it looked at properly,” she said.

Three unrefunded flight cancellations and a fight for an MIQ spot later, Moore arrived home just before Christmas 2020 – almost $12,000 out of pocket and now suffering from daily rectal bleeding.

She applied for a fee waiver, citing financial hardship and compassionate grounds.

Supplied Moore had been living in Florida, in the US, with her musician husband Matt for the five years prior to the pandemic.

“I had a 10cm tumour, was diagnosed with rectal cancer and started treatment in Auckland, while my husband was only getting sicker,” she said.

Matt, 35, died in Florida in August 2021 of organ failure.

Meanwhile, Moore was in a hospital bed of her own on the other side of the world.

“The last time we talked on the phone was the day before [Matt] died,” Moore said.

Supplied The pandemic took its toll on Moore’s musician husband, who suffered deteriorating mental health problems as a result.

“We were in level 4 lockdown in Auckland. I was huddled in the toilets at the hospital.

“I spoke to him for five minutes, and then I left to get onto a radiation bed for treatment. I didn’t know it was the last time I was going to speak to him.”

Moore said there were “six months of waiting” before she eventually received a response from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on her $3100 bill waiver – a refusal.

She sent medical bills, doctors’ notes and her husband’s death certificate.

Still she was met with demands for more evidence, she said.

“They even asked me to prove I was the only person who could go to the US and look after him. Of course I was the only person who could look after him, I’m his wife,” she said.

“I had to deal with his death, subsequent estate-related issues and a myriad of death-related issues from 12,000km away, all while going through 28 radiation treatments and four months of chemotherapy.”

She said it was “less about the money” and more about the ministry’s need to better its services.

Supplied Moore’s husband died in Florida in the middle of the pandemic, while she embarked on cancer treatment in Auckland.

“I just wanted to talk to a real person. There were so many finer details to this situation that I couldn’t get across. It was like dealing with a robot, who had no compassion.”

A ministry spokesman said Moore’s initial application was declined due to insufficient evidence that the payment would cause financial hardship, or that the fees were excessive.

Another fee waiver, submitted on the basis of special circumstances, was in progress and awaiting a decision, the spokesman said.

“We are currently waiting for Belinda to provide the required supporting information for this category – medical evidence from the patient’s treating doctor at the time.”

The spokesman said the ministry “sympathises with people who are in distressing situations who apply for fee waivers”, but did not comment on whether the ministry would reassess its application process.