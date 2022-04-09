Covid-19: Ivermectin import attempts appear to be declining

Hundreds of packages containing ivermectin – touted overseas as an alternative and unproven treatment for Covid-19 – are being caught at the border each month, but the overall trend appears to be decreasing.

Ivermectin is approved for a limited number of conditions in New Zealand, including parasitic infections, or for scabies after prior treatment has failed. It is also used to treat livestock.

It is not approved for Covid-19. Medsafe – the country’s medicines safety regulator – says there is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent the virus, and it may instead cause serious harm.

Despite this, hundreds of consignments containing the medication are being found at the border each month.

As a prescription medicine, if detected at the border by Customs and referred to Medsafe, ivermectin can only be released on the authority of an authorised prescriber.

In the first quarter of 2022, amid the surging Omicron outbreak, 500 consignments containing ivermectin were referred to Medsafe. Just seven of 500 were released to the importer.

This was down considerably from the 846 consignments detected in the three months prior, between October and December 2021.

By contrast, eight consignments overall were referred to Medsafe in January, February and March 2021 combined.

November saw the highest monthly number of consignments last year: 359, up from 176 in October.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March did not find a “significantly or clinically meaningful lower risk” of Covid-19 hospital with ivermectin treatment.

The evidence supporting the role of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19 was “inconsistent”, the study noted.

In March 2021, the World Health Organisation concluded there was only very-low-certainty evidence regarding ivermectin, and recommended against its use for treating Covid-19 patients outside clinical trials.

The Ministry of Health “strongly recommends” the public do not buy and attempt to treat themselves with ivermectin for Covid-19. When ingested in high doses, it can have serious impacts – including low blood pressure, worsening asthma, seizures and liver damage.

Medsafe, alongside several overseas regulators, has published a warning about the use of ivermectin, and said it would be expected that a prescriber would consider the warning in a decision to prescribe ivermectin for an unapproved purpose.

While prescribers have a right to prescribe any medicine, they are obligated to ensure all treatment meets ethical and professional standards, a Medsafe spokesman told Stuff.

In prescribing an unapproved medicine or an approved medicine for an unapproved purpose, a prescriber must consider these requirements, and ensure informed consent with the patient is carried out, the spokesman said.

Medsafe has not been made aware of any reports submitted to the Centre for Adverse Reaction Monitoring for ivermectin in the past 12 months.