Covid-19: 9906 new community cases, 10 deaths reported

There are 9906 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 10 deaths over the past 15 days.

This included a person between the ages of 10 and 19, the Ministry of Health said on Friday afternoon.

There were 626 people in hospital with the virus, 17 of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country's Covid-19 outbreak on Friday afternoon.

The 10 additional deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 466, and the seven-day rolling average to 16.

Of those whose deaths were reported today, two people were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from the Lakes DHB area, three were from Wellington and two were from Canterbury.

Two were aged in their 40s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was over 90. Five were men and five were women.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There were new community cases in Northland (492), Auckland (1804), Waikato (833), Bay of Plenty (442), Lakes (217), Hawke’s Bay (434), MidCentral (531), Whanganui (257), Taranaki (317), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (670), Hutt Valley (331), Nelson Marlborough (374), Canterbury (1628), South Canterbury (182), Southern (1110), West Coast (82), and three in unknown locations.

New Zealand has now had more than 750,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began – 78,942 of which were active as of Friday.

Case numbers were continuing to decline, along with the seven-day rolling average, the ministry said. Friday's seven-day average is 11,281, while last Friday it was 14,171.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The number of community cases being reported is declining week-on-week.

Despite the decline in case numbers, officials advised people to continue following public health advice to stay at home; away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell.

Vaccination remained “our best defence” against Covid-19, and getting boosted in particular was “an important way people can protect themselves, their whānau and friends from the virus”.

Officials also reported a further 69 cases at the border, which is up on previous days.

There were people in hospital with Covid-19 across 19 of the country's 20 district health boards, with West Coast the only exception.

Auckland's three DHBs continue to see the highest number of patients.

Across the northern region (Northland and Auckland), the average age of those in hospital was 57.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 38 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Nine were partially vaccinated, 61 had received two doses of the vaccine, and 72 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further 159 cases was unknown.

It is expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 12 has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.