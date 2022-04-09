Covid-19: 8531 new community cases, 11 deaths

Are Covid-19 vaccines effective across all ethnicities? (First published Oct 2021)

There are 8531 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, health officials have announced.

Eleven more people have died with the virus.

That takes the number of publicly reported Covid deaths to 477, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 14.

Getty Images The number of new cases continues to decline. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health said the 11 deaths reported on Saturday had occurred over the past fortnight.

“Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid-19 being discovered only after they have died,” it said in a statement.

Four of the deceased were from the wider Auckland region, one from Waikato, one from the Lakes DHB area, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from Whanganui, two from the Wellington region and one from Canterbury.

Four were aged in their 60s, four were in their 80s, and three were over 90.

Five were female and six were male, the ministry said.

The Saturday update came after 9906 community cases were reported on Friday.

It was also announced on Friday 10 people with Covid-19 had died over the past 15 days.

One of those people was aged between 10 and 19, the ministry said.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There were 635 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday. (File photo)

There were 635 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday.

Northland had 26, Waitematā 96, Counties Manukau 113, Auckland 104, Waikato 77, Bay of Plenty 27, Lakes nine, Tairāwhiti four, Hawke’s Bay 15, Taranaki 11, Whanganui nine, MidCentral 24, Wairarapa two, Hutt Valley 15, Capital and Coast 16, Nelson Marlborough 11, Canterbury 45, South Canterbury six, West Coast one and Southern 24.

Case numbers were continuing to decline, along with the seven-day rolling average, the ministry said.

Saturday’s seven-day average was 10,843, while last Saturday it was 13,804.

The ministry said in its statement it wanted to remind people aged 16 and 17 they could now receive a free booster dose of the vaccine at least six months after the end of their initial course.

There have been 4,025,869 first doses of the vaccine administered so far, and 3,975,794 second doses.

Booster doses are sitting at 2,598,888.