Covid-19: Community cases drop to second-lowest level since RAT results began to be counted

There are 6718 community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Sunday, the second-lowest total since rapid antigen tests were first counted in the daily numbers.

The Ministry of Health said there were 604 hospitalisations, down from 635 on Saturday. Twenty-two were in ICU, up from 18 on Saturday.

It recorded 12 deaths with Covid.

The last time daily community cases dipped this low was on February 24, the first day the Ministry began counting RATs in its daily numbers, when it recorded 6137 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with Sunday's seven-day rolling average at 10,543 – last Sunday it was 13,543.

The Ministry said it was encouraging to see case numbers continuing to drop “but is not unexpected as we generally see lower testing and reporting over weekends”.

The number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths are being closely watched, as New Zealand approaches its population immunity peak.

Covid-19 modellers say while infections are in their tens of thousands daily, our population's immunity (brought about by vaccination and infections) continues to rise.

But there will come a time when that will turn and immunity will likely start to wane, modellers say.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose Government is due on Thursday make its next decision on when and how much to drop restrictions, has stated she wants to wait for hospitalisations to drop before moving from the red to the orange traffic light.

The Ministry said the deaths being reported today included people who had died over the past 17 days.

“Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid-19 being discovered only after they have died,” the Ministry said.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 489 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

Eight of those who died were from the Auckland region, two from MidCentral, one from the Lakes DHB area, and one from Hawke’s Bay.

One was aged in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and three over 90. Six were women and six were men.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Today's cases were recorded at DHBs around the motu. They were:

Northland (344), Auckland (1202), Waikato (514), Bay of Plenty (300), Lakes (112), Hawke’s Bay (268), MidCentral (334), Whanganui (152), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (80), Wairarapa (84), Capital and Coast (458), Hutt Valley (249), Nelson Marlborough (228), Canterbury (1170), South Canterbury (118), Southern (819), West Coast (65). The location of six was unknown.

The average age of the people in hospital on Sunday was 59, the Ministry said. The hospitals they were in were:

Northland: 23; Waitemata: 94; Counties Manukau: 109; Auckland: 104; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 30; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 10; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 13; Capital and Coast: 16; Nelson Marlborough: 14; Canterbury: 45; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 5; Southern: 26

Vaccination numbers continue to stall. Just over 4 million first doses have been given, just under 4 million second doses, 2,601,057 booster doses, 260,102 paediatric first doses and 99,767 paediatric second doses

On Saturday there were 52 first doses administered, 136 second doses, 2093 booster doses, 183 paediatric first doses and 2291 paediatric second doses.