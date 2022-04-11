Covid-19: 7592 new community cases, 11 deaths reported

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Covid-19 traffic light settings will continue unchanged for now.

There are 7592 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report an additional 11 deaths over the past 12 days.

There were 640 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said on Monday afternoon.

The 11 deaths reported on Monday – 10 who died in the past three days, and one who died 12 days ago – bring the total number of publicly reported deaths to 500.

The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is 14.

Of those whose deaths were reported on Monday, three were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Wellington, and two were from Canterbury.

Two were aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and three were over 90. Five were female and six were male.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died 'with Covid' in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

123rf The number of publicly reported deaths in people with Covid-19 has hit 500, as of Monday.

There were new community cases reported in Northland (312), Auckland (1378), Waikato (667), Bay of Plenty (309), Lakes (150), Hawke’s Bay (284), MidCentral (350), Whanganui (138), Taranaki (248), Tairāwhiti (69), Wairarapa (89), Capital and Coast (549), Hutt Valley (332), Nelson Marlborough (270), Canterbury (1286), South Canterbury (153), Southern (937), West Coast (68), and three in unknown locations.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with Monday’s seven-day rolling average at 10,169 – last Monday it was 13,218.

The number of reported community cases was expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, and is usually lower over the weekend with less reporting of results and testing, the ministry said.

While overall the number of community cases was trending downwards, people were urged to continue following public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you are feeling unwell and, when not at home, use a mask in indoor settings to protect yourself and others.

There were people in hospital with Covid-19 in all 20 of the country’s district health board areas, with Auckland’s three DHBs having the highest proportion of Covid-positive patients – more than 100 each.

The average age of those in hospital across the Northern region (Auckland and Northland) was 59.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 34 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Eight were partially vaccinated, 54 had received two doses of the vaccine, and 72 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further 165 cases was unknown.

It is expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 12 has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

