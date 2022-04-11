Covid-19: 25,636 cases in schools over past 10 days, down 25% in a week

Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin hosts a panel discussion with experts on child health on Omicron and how it relates to Aotearoa's youngest residents.

Covid-19 cases in schools, kura, and early childhood education centres have dropped to 25,636 in the past 10 days, according to data.

That is more than a 25 per cent decrease compared with last Monday, when 34,355 cases over the previous 10 days were reported.

These numbers, provided by the Ministry of Education, include both teachers and students.

READ MORE:

* The dilemma of Covid immunity: If now's not a good time to drop Omicron restrictions, when is?

* The next leap in coronavirus vaccine development could be a nasal spray

* Covid-19: Canterbury overtakes Auckland in number of cases in schools



Auckland has its lowest recorded number of Covid cases in schools since the middle of March. A total of 3716 cases were reported by Auckland schools in the past 10 days, a 25 per cent decrease from Monday last week.

More than 50 per cent of Auckland’s schools are still managing one or more cases.

UNSPLASH The number of teachers and pupils with Covid-19 is dropping but most regions have still recorded more than a thousand cases over the past 10 days.

As has been the case since March 28​, Canterbury has the highest number of Covid cases in schools, with almost 6000 cases reported over the past 10 days.

However, this is still a 20 per cent decrease from last Monday when Canterbury reported 7423 school cases over 10 days.

School Covid cases are declining across the board. Every educational region has fewer reported cases in schools this week than last week.

Tai Tokerau is the lowest, with 691 school cases over the past 10 days. It is followed by Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti (1416), Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast (1837), and Waikato (1892).

Schools reported 3468 cases to the Ministry of Education in the past two days. Of those cases, 15 per cent are from Auckland.

Early learning services are still the hardest hit. Over the past 10 days, 1233 early childhood centres reported at least one Covid case.

For primary schools, this number is 993, and for intermediate and secondary schools it is 288.

Despite the Omicron outbreak affecting so many young people, vaccinations of children are still “disappointing”, according to experts.

Just over half of children aged 5 to 11 have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, only 260,147 out of the estimated 476,294 children in that age group.

As of April 10, 100,609 children aged 5 to 11 (21 per cent) had received both jabs.

As of April 11, children under 9 made up 13 per cent of all Covid cases, while children aged 10 to 19 made up 19 per cent.