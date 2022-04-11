Ministry of Health announces third death linked to Covid-19 vaccine

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published more than 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (English subtitles.)

The Ministry of Health has been notified of a third death the Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board considered to be linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The individual had myocarditis at the time of their death in December 2021. However, at the time, there was not enough information available to determine the potential role of the vaccine.

Steven Senne/AP The individual had myocarditis at the time of their death in December 2021. (File photo)

In the weeks prior to their death, the individual had received a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Board said the development of myocarditis was possibly due to vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, however, it does not impact or change the known information on myocarditis.

Covid-19 is more likely to cause myocarditis than the vaccine, and the risk of Covid-19 far outweighs the risk of the vaccine.

Of Kiwis aged 12 and older, 95 per cent have had two doses of the Covid vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Just under 73 per cent of New Zealanders have received their booster vaccine.

There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised with Covid-19, particularly for Omicron, if you have had a third or booster dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is the third death in New Zealand that is considered to be linked to vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. All three cases are currently with the coroner to determine the cause of death.

New Zealand has surpassed 500 deaths of people with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.