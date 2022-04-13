Covid traffic light setting moves to orange for all of NZ from 11.59pm tonight ... watch live

Live: Covid traffic light moves to orange for all of NZ

13:17, Apr 13 2022

Get all the latest Covid-19 updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.

Get all the latest Covid-19 updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.
Nate McKinnon/RNZ
Get all the latest Covid-19 updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.
Stuff