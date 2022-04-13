Covid-19: All of New Zealand to move to orange traffic light setting

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

All of New Zealand is moving to the orange traffic light setting, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

The change will take effect from midnight on Wednesday.

Hipkins said on Wednesday there were on average 100 fewer people in hospital than when the Government last reviewed its Covid-19 settings, and deaths were also trending down.

“We are coming off the peak and are now well on the other side of it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the country will go down to the orange setting from midnight Wednesday.

At orange, all gathering restrictions are removed. Mask requirements remain until green, apart from at schools, where they are encouraged but no longer required across the board.

This means shoppers will still have to wear masks at supermarkets and stores but punters can take to the dance floor maskless for the first time since January 23, when the country moved to red as Omicron hit the community.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker urged the Government to reconsider its mask requirements for schools.

Following the removal of vaccine pass and QR code requirements at all levels of the Covid-19 traffic light system, the main difference between the orange and red settings is the indoor gathering limit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins has announced the country will move to orange, just in time for the Easter break.

At red, there is a limit of 200 people at indoor venues. There is no longer an outdoor gathering limit at any colour setting.

At orange, there is no limit for indoor venues and no requirement to socially distance.

The Government had been under pressure to move the country, or parts of it, down from red as case numbers and hospitalisations have fallen.

Hipkins said the change to orange would mean the entire country could enjoy the school holidays with relative normality but he warned the country could move back to red during winter.

“While no-one can be certain of what is ahead ... we can look forward to, I hope, school holidays with a little more normality,” he said.

“However as we approach the winter months, I do want to be clear here that we could well see an additional surge in influenza and potentially in Covid-19.”

Cabinet is scheduled to review the Covid-19 settings in mid-May. The Government last reviewed the settings on April 5, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country would stay in red for at least another week.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert Professor Michael Baker says only Auckland should move to orange.

Ahead of the announcement, Baker said it was safe for Auckland to move to orange but he said the rest of New Zealand should remain at red.

“The rest of the country is in various stages of coming down from their peak transmission. In general, they are one to four weeks behind Auckland. The most behind is the West Coast, which only peaked last week,” he said.

He said various district health boards in the North Island, including Northland, Taranaki and MidCentral, were not ready for orange. Northland, in particular, was dealing with a “prolonged series of rises and falls” in cases, which he said needed to stabilise before the region moved to orange.

Baker also urged the Government to reconsider mask requirements in schools.

He said New Zealand no longer had accurate information about how the virus was spreading and removing the requirement for masks in schools could risk spiking infections.

“The only barrier they have at the moment is masks, [which] are about to be removed. One fix is to say let’s make masks compulsory in schools until we are through winter,” he said.

Hipkins said schools could introduce their own mask requirements.

National criticises ‘confusing’ system, Greens say the country isn’t ready

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the latest announcement was proof the traffic light system was no longer fit for purpose.

He supported the self-isolation requirements and optional mask use in schools. However, he said the traffic lights were “a complication”.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the country should stay at red until vaccination rates among rangatahi, particularly Māori and Pasifika youth, were higher.

“This really concerns me. We have just passed 500 deaths in this country, which two years ago would have been completely unacceptable. It does feel like a strange time to be stepping down the traffic lights.”