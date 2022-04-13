Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, April 13

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives the daily update and announces a change of alert levels to the orange traffic light setting. (Published April 13, 2022)

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from April 13 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gave the 1pm case update and also announced all of New Zealand would move to the orange traffic light setting as of 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 9495 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 15 people with the virus have died over the past eight days – 11 in the past two days.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the country will go down to alert level orange from midnight.

There were 551 people in hospital with the virus, including 27 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit. This was down from 622 on Tuesday.

Hipkins said New Zealand had continued to see “positive improvements” in the overall trajectory of the Omicron outbreak. The seven-day rolling average of new community cases continues to decline.

The 15 further deaths bring the number of publicly reported deaths to date to 531. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

One person who died was aged in their 40s, two were aged in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s, and one over 90. Eight were female and seven were male.

To date, more than 4 million New Zealanders over the age of 12 have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 2.6 million have had their booster (71.7 per cent of those eligible).

Key news

All of New Zealand is moving to the orange traffic light setting, Hipkins confirmed and the change will take effect from midnight on Wednesday.

At orange, all gathering restrictions are removed. Mask requirements remain, apart from at schools, where they are encouraged but no longer required across the board.

Masks are not required for “indoor events” at orange. This means shoppers will still have to wear masks at supermarkets and stores but party goers can take to the dance floor maskless.

Iain McGregor/Stuff You must wear a mask on domestic flights and at airports, and some airlines will require you to wear one on international services.

At orange, there is no limit for indoor venues and no requirement to socially distance. The change will put an end to the “seated and separated” restrictions on bars and restaurants, and venue capacity caps.

Hipkins said the change to orange would mean the entire country could enjoy the school holidays with relative normality but he warned the country could move back to red during winter.

The Covid-19 Response Minister was a bit confused about mask use on planes and other forms of public transport under the orange setting when he announced the change in settings at the 1pm media update.

It was eventually confirmed that masks will still be mandatory on domestic flights at orange. Masks will also need to be worn at airports and in taxis and ride-share services.

Cabinet is scheduled to review the Covid-19 settings in mid-May.

Lucy Xia/Stuff There were excited hugs and a few tears in Auckland International Airport, as loved one were reunited for the first time since the trans-Tasman bubble burst.

Meanwhile, the border has reopened to Australia today and the first quarantine-free travellers have arrived since the trans-Tasman bubble popped in 2021.

Covid-19 border restrictions were eased at 11.59pm on Tuesday, and the first flight touched down about 1am on Wednesday from Melbourne. There were hugs, tears and emotional reunions at Auckland Airport.