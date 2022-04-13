Covid-19: 'Disappointing' call to remove masks at school condemned by health experts

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Health expert say removing mask mandates in schools as the country moves to orange is “disappointing”.

We need to remain vigilant about the needs of vulnerable New Zealanders as restrictions ease, they say.

On Wednesday afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced all of New Zealand would move to orange from 11.59pm – after moving into red on January 23, when community transmission of Omicron was first detected.

At orange, some masking requirements are lifted – most notably in schools – but are still encouraged.

From midnight, masks will no longer be mandatory in schools, as restrictions release in the orange traffic light setting. Health experts say masks should still be strongly advised in schools, to keep students, staff and their whānau safe.

Microbiologist and science communicator Dr Siouxsie Wiles was disappointed mask-wearing was not being kept mandatory for schools and tertiary education – settings where “we want really good protective measures kept” so vulnerable members of the community can attend safely.

In comments to the Science Media Centre, Wiles said: “I think it’s a mistake to leave it to individual schools to decide what’s appropriate, as it will mean some families feel they have no choice but to take their children out of school for their or their household members’ safety.”

Wiles was grateful New Zealand is keeping masks in numerous settings, including retail venues and healthcare settings, and on domestic flights and public transport.

Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said she would like to see the country maintain the layers of protection we can in places such as schools and ECEs.

There were a number of overseas examples where countries lifted all public health measures being lifted to bring back “some kind of normal”, only to be reintroduced weeks later when cases rose again.

Wiles also said it was “a bit of shock” to hear journalists at Wednesday’s press conference struggling to understand the logic behind keeping some mask requirements.

She said Covid-19 was still circulating in the community (nearly 10,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday), and many people will be trying to avoid catching the virus to protect themselves or vulnerable friends and family members – such as wearing masks in supermarkets.

“That’s why many of us want schools to keep masks too. We want all children to be able to safely go to school and masks help with that,” the University of Auckland associate professor wrote on Twitter.

Rather than “fighting to return to a normal that no longer exists”, Wiles said we should be normalising mask-wearing and bringing in guidance and standards for ventilation to make indoor venues safer, as part of adapting to a world with a “highly infectious” airborne virus able to cause serious short and long-term illness.

Developmental and community paediatrician Dr Jin Russell said despite no longer being mandatory for year 4 students upwards, wearing masks in schools was still “strongly recommended” – as they are an important layer of a “multi-layer approach” to reducing the spread of Covid.

Paediatrician Dr Jin Russell recommended schools maintain a strong mask-wearing culture while at orange, even if the requirement is so longer there for them to do so.

In the 10 days to Monday, there were 25,636 Covid-19 cases in schools, kura and early childhood centres.

Russell recommended schools maintain a strong mask-wearing culture while at orange, which could be reassessed after what may be a “particularly difficult” winter, when viruses typically thrive and healthcare services are stretched.

She acknowledged that there was an education, social and developmental cost to wearing masks. However, this needed to be weighed against the cost of lots of viral illnesses circulating which could cause students’ in-person learning time to be hampered.

“Children will have lots of other opportunities for mask-free time when outdoors and outside of schools,” she said.