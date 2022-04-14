Covid-19: 9563 new community cases, 528 in hospital with virus, 16 deaths

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's chief clinical officer, Dr Andrew Old, talks to media about Covid-19 and winter. (First published March 25)

There are 9563 new community cases of Covid-19 and a further 16 people with the virus have died, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

There are 528 people in hospital with the virus and 28 of those are in an intensive care unit, the update said.

The reported deaths all occurred in the past 13 days, including 12 that happened in the past two days – taking the total number of reported deaths of people with Covid to 547.

Two people were in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s and four were over 90.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Of the new community cases, 1903 are in Auckland. The remaining are in Northland (476), Waikato (744), Bay of Plenty (410), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (357), MidCentral (415), Whanganui (202), Taranaki (314), Tairāwhiti (78), Wairarapa (107), Capital and Coast (650), Hutt Valley (382) Nelson Marlborough (329), Canterbury (1617), South Canterbury (199), Southern (1089), West Coast (103), Unknown (3).

Of the cases in hospital, 258 were in the Auckland region. The rest are spread across Northland: 37; Waikato: 43; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 9; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 25; Capital & Coast: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 42; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 32.

Of those in Auckland and Northland hospitals with Covid-19, 20 per cent are unvaccinated or not eligible, 4 per cent are partially immunised, 30 per cent are fully vaccinated, 43 per cent are boosted and 3 per cent have an unkown vaccination status.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because most of the population – about 96 per cent – have received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people representing the majority of hospitalised cases.

While unvaccinated people make up just 4 per cent of New Zealand’s eligible population, they make up 20 per cent of current hospitalisations of people with Covid.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff New Zealand moved to the orange traffic light setting on 11.59pm on Wednesday, as Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths trend downward. (File photo)

There are now a total of 62,913 active Covid-19 cases in the community and the total number of cases to date in New Zealand is 803,269.

Just under 20,000 rapid antigen tests and 5224 PCR test results were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Sixteen cases were identified at the border.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reminds Kiwis going away for the Easter Weekend to have “plans in place” in case they get Covid-19 or become a household contact.

The ministry said people who travelled in their own vehicle to their holiday destination can travel back to their home to isolate, and those who used public transport would need to stay put and isolate at where they are holidaying.

The ministry also reminded people who haven’t been boosted to get their booster shots before heading away.

The update comes after New Zealand’s move to the orange traffic light setting, as of 11.59pm on Wednesday, ahead of the Easter weekend.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the shift at a press stand-up on Wednesday.

He said there were on average 100 fewer people in hospital than when the Government last reviewed its Covid-19 settings, and deaths were also trending down.

At orange, all gathering restrictions are removed. Mask requirements for public-facing workers remain, except for schools, where they are recommended but no longer mandatory.

Masks are not required for “indoor events” at orange.

However, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker urged the Government to reconsider mask requirements for schools.

Some experts called on the Government to make masks compulsory in schools until winter is over.

On Wednesday, there were 9495 new community cases of Covid-19 and 15 people with the virus who have died over the past eight days.

As of Thursday, 72.6 per cent of those currently eligible for their booster vaccine have had it.

On Wednesday, 56 first doses of the Covid vaccine were given, along with 173 second doses, 29 third primary doses, 1690 booster doses, 53 paediatric first doses and 779 paediatric second doses.

A total of 54.2 per cent of all children aged 5 to 11 have received one dose of the Covid vaccine, while the coverage for Māori and Pasifika children is 35.2 per cent and 47.3 per cent respectively.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.