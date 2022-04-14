Covid-19: Northland Māori urged to 'make the choice to mask up' under orange

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Northland Māori are relieved but concerned about the Government’s decision to move New Zealand to the orange traffic light setting on Wednesday.

Northland has one of the least vaccinated Māori populations in New Zealand, with only 56.4 per cent having been boosted, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is compared to a slightly higher 69.4 per cent across all ethnicities for the region, also one of the lowest rates in the country.

Rueben Taipari, former regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, said the move to orange was inevitable. However, he stressed the need to look after neighbours.

“[The move to orange] was going to happen sooner or later. With Australians coming in, everything opening up and everyone coming home, we just have to look after each other locally,” he said.

Supplied Rueben Taipari said move to orange was inevitable. (File photo)

Chief Executive of Ngāti Hine Public Health Geoff Milner said the move couldn’t come soon enough, and that Northlanders embraced the change.

“The move to orange will be welcomed, and we welcome it,” he said.

Milner said it was time Northland caught up to the rest of the country,

“Northland more generally has learnt to live with Covid, much like the rest of the country,” he said.

Milner said people in Northland would keep wearing masks in public spaces, such as work sites, despite the move to orange.

“I think there is an accountability measure for whānau to look after themselves and make the choice to mask up,” he said.

“It's a nice surprise to see that Northland was included in the move to orange.”

Northland has been in red almost constantly since late November 2021, when the traffic light settings were introduced.

The region was singled out to remain in red back in December, due to its low vaccination rates. The rest of the country moved to orange in time for New Year’s Eve 2021.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland has been in red almost constantly since November 2021, when the traffic light settings were introduced.

Northland moved to orange for three days, but went back to red in January when the Omicron outbreak began.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust CEO Martin Kaipo said there were still worries about vaccine rates in Māori whānau around Northland amid the move to orange.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Martin Kaipo said there were still worries about vaccine rates in Māori whānau. (File photo)

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We have done well, but for Māori there are still isolated areas where there is little trust in whether [the vaccine] will help them, there is a lot of education still taking place around that space,” he said.

However, Kaipo said attitudes towards the vaccine were changing, particularly because of tamariki getting immunised.

“I think there’s been a shift around supporting our young people to get [the vaccine]. It’s calmed the anxieties for parents, mainly because their biggest treasures are their children,” he said.

Kaipo said they were still dealing with misinformation around the vaccine and mandates within communities.

Misinformation was “still an influence”, he said. “It still sets the seeds of hesitation amongst our whānau.”