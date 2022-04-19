Covid-19: Immune response 'substantially enhanced' in those vaccinated after infection - study

Getting vaccinated after recovering from Covid-19 provides a significantly higher immune response, an international study has found.

Researchers at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet tested blood samples taken over a period of seven months, to examine the antibody and T cell responses to the vaccine, and how long these last.

A T cell is a type of white blood cell and an essential part of the immune system.

The research team compared 118 Covid-19-recovered, vaccinated samples, with 289 vaccinated samples without previous Covid infection (all healthcare workers, with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine).

A smaller group with (47) and without (60) confirmed prior Covid infection receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were also followed for three months.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Swedish research suggests the immune response is much stronger in people who get vaccinated after they recover from Covid-19.

The researchers found “striking and sustained enhanced” cellular immune (T cell) responses, anti-spike IgG responses (antibody) and neutralising antibodies in the Covid-recovered group, when tested against 10 pre-Omicron variants.

They also found that a longer time between infection and vaccination enhanced neutralising antibody “potency and breadth”, the findings show, which were published in Clinical & Translational Immunology on Tuesday.

The research pointed to substantial reductions in antibody titres (measurement of how much a sample can be diluted before antigens can no longer be detected) over the first three months following vaccination with AstraZeneca, and seven months with Pfizer.

This was in line with “several” reports of waning vaccine efficacy over time, from countries including Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As the study was made up of healthcare workers, the cohort was largely women of “general working age”. Antibody trajectories may differ in older populations, and in settings without repeated exposures to the virus potentially boosting immune memory, they noted.

The researchers say the findings imply prior Covid infection should be taken into consideration when planning booster doses, and the design of future vaccination programmes.

The Ministry of Health recommends that even after people have the virus, they should still get any Covid-19 vaccinations they're eligible for – whether they've previously had no doses, or their first or second.

This is because being infected with Covid-19 does not provide the same level of protection as vaccination, the ministry says.

Although your antibodies will be high after an infection, it’s unknown how long this natural immunity will protect you from further infection.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said people get the best immunity from a combination of immunity and vaccination.

The ministry recommends people wait three months after testing positive before getting vaccinated.

This stand-down period gives your body time to “wind back down” and get the most benefit from vaccination – doing so sooner might reduce your immune response to the vaccine.

University of Auckland associate professor and vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said people get the best immunity from a combination of vaccination and infection.

Generally speaking, natural boosting is going to be a “very important” part of community immunity going forward, particularly alongside New Zealand's high vaccination coverage – people will keep getting infected, but hopefully this will generally be mild and result in more immunity, she said.

To date, 75.2 per cent of eligible Kiwis aged 12+ have had both doses of vaccine, and 71.3 per cent have had their booster, Ministry of Health data shows.

