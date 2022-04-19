Covid-19 situation report: What happened today, April 19

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives the daily update and announces a change of alert levels to the orange traffic light setting. (Published April 13, 2022)

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from April 19 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 8270 new community cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 53,066. The seven day rolling-average of community cases is 7585.

572 people are in hospital with Covid-19, 19 of whom are in either intensive care or high dependency units.

In addition to the cases, five more people have died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths with Covid-19 to 602 people.

The Ministry confirmed one was from the Auckland region, with one from Waikato, two from MidCentral and one from Tairāwhiti. One was female and four were male. One person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was aged over 90.

The seven-day rolling average number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is now at 12.

When it comes to vaccinations, 71.3% of eligible Kiwis have received the booster shot, with 95.2% at least double-vaccinated.

Tairāwhiti is the lowest, with a 66.3% boosted population.

To date, 21.5% of children aged 5 to 11 have received both doses of the vaccine. Experts said in early April how surprised they were at the low vaccine and booster rates among children.

Key news

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its international Covid-19 travel advisory system, designating its highest-risk category for extreme scenarios.

As of Monday, the CDC dropped all countries from its "Level 4" category, now labelled "Special Circumstances/Do Not Travel”. About 120 destinations now have a Level 3 advisory - including New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy and many other popular European destinations - for "high" levels of the coronavirus, while 12 destinations sit at Level 2. Another 55 are designated Level 1, its lowest-risk level.

The US had moved New Zealand into the highest-risk category in March.

Getting vaccinated after recovering from Covid-19 provides a significantly higher immune response, an international study has found.

Researchers at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet tested blood samples taken over a period of seven months, to examine the antibody and T cell responses to the vaccine, and how long these last.

A T cell is a type of white blood cell and an essential part of the immune system.

The research team compared 118 Covid-19-recovered, vaccinated samples, with 289 vaccinated samples without previous Covid infection (all healthcare workers, with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine).

A smaller group with (47) and without (60) confirmed prior Covid infection receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were also followed for three months.

The situation in February when labs were overrun with soaring numbers of Covid-19 tests will never happen again, says the head of the organisation representing lab workers.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield apologised last month and admitted that authorities “overestimated” the number of tests that labs could process once Omicron cases began to soar.

That was before the widespread roll-out of rapid antigen testing (RATs), and testing was largely done through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with swabs then analysed at laboratories.

Terry Taylor​, president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS), said the industry had warned about the looming problem months earlier, but no-one listened.

Experts were now being seconded, and thoughts to a future pandemic plan were being followed through.