Covid-19: Defence Force forges ahead with vaccine mandate despite court ruling

Kiwi military personnel who are not double vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 will have their service reviewed, according to a directive from the defence chief obtained by Stuff.

That is despite a High Court justice setting aside the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for police and Defence Force staff in 2021.

Meanwhile, a separate draft vaccine directive is out for consultation with staff, proposing mandatory vaccination for anyone entering Defence Force bases or workplaces.

The Defence Force said it was justified in keeping the requirements. It said the revocation of the Government vaccine mandate in March did not preclude the Chief of the Defence Force, or any employers, setting their own vaccination policies.

Military personnel were already subject to readiness requirements, including other mandatory vaccinations, for decades before Covid came along, it said.

The directive, signed off by Chief of the Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short and dated April 12, said any member of the regular force not double vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 “is to have their continued service reviewed”.

The directive said the rationale for including Covid-19 vaccination as a basic requirement of military service included international travel rules requiring those crossing borders to be triple vaccinated.

It also cited clinical evidence showing vaccines reduced serious illness upon contracting Covid-19, and said vaccines lessened the chance of onward transmission.

Members of the territorial reserve forces would need to be vaccinated to enter Defence Force bases or attend training, the directive said.

A separate directive, issued and endorsed by the Chief of Defence and now out for consultation with civilian staff, proposed restricting access to Defence Force areas to employees and civilians who were fully vaccinated, unless otherwise exempt.

A Defence Force spokesperson said their feedback was due by noon on May 3.

The spokesperson said in a statement the end of the Government mandate via Covid order did not mean the Defence Force couldn't set its own vaccine requirements.

“Being fully vaccinated is a condition of service and the Chief of Defence Force is empowered to set the conditions under which a member of the armed forces can serve,” the statement said.

“The requirement for members of the Armed Forces to be vaccinated against Covid-19 existed prior to the Government mandate being issued in December 2021, and continues to be in place, as with many other requirements for service.”

The spokesperson said the Covid-19 vaccination requirement went beyond just health and safety and extended to the ability of military personnel to deploy overseas when needed.

But the statement left the door open for exceptions.

“The directive primarily relies on the processes which already exist for those that do not meet individual readiness requirements for service in the Armed Forces.

“This is not equivalent to the Government mandate, as it is an individual process for each member and cases are considered on a case-by-case basis, with more flexibility in outcome than the mandate allowed for.”

A police spokesperson said in a statement police introduced a vaccination policy on April 4 “which expects our people to be vaccinated”.

“However, staff who exercise their right to remain unvaccinated will be supported to work, subject to agreeing health and safety controls as a result of a risk assessment of their role in our workplace,” they said.