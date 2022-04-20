Covid-19 situation report: What happened today, April 20

Dr Collin Tukuitonga says more effort is needed to protect our most vulnerable communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from April 20 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

Due to an IT network issue, the ministry was unable to release any further data until late Wednesday afternoon when it then reported 11,217 new community cases and 13 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7834 – last Wednesday it was 9288.

The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

On Wednesday there were 13 new deaths reported. These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 615 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff In Wellington on Easter Monday people were out and about shopping on Manners St.

The ages of those people who have died were as follows: one person in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their 60s; three in their 80s; and three in their 90s or older. Those people were located in Nelson-Marlborough (1); Auckland (1); Hutt Valley (2); Northland (1); Hawke’s Bay (1); Whanganui (2); Canterbury (2); Waitemata (1); Mid-Central (1); and Taranaki (1).

There are 547 new people in hospital with the virus – 14 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The cases in hospital are split between Northland: 41; Waitematā: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital & Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1 and Southern: 40. There are no people with Covid-19 in hospital in Tairāwhiti on Wednesday.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 615, and the seven-day rolling average to 12.

When it comes to vaccinations, 71.2% of eligible Kiwis have received the booster shot while 95.2% – have been jabbed twice.

Key news

As New Zealand settles into orange, restrictions continue to ease elsewhere.

Air New Zealand has resumed Koru Hour and dishing out snacks and drinks on domestic flights, meaning fewer restrictions on mask wearing to add to its recent ditching of vaccine and testing requirements.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is unsure why a memo about winding down MIQ was not released.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is unsure why a Ministry of Health document about winding down the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system was not previously made public, despite being written in November. You can read more about that here.