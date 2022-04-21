Covid-19 situation report: What happened today, April 21

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from April 21 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

There are 10,294 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 55,515.

There are 524 people in hospital with the virus, with 14 in intensive care units.

In addition to the cases, there were 18 further deaths of people with Covid-19.

One person was from Northland, three from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from Lakes, three from Bay of Plenty, two from MidCentral and four from the Canterbury region.

Two people were in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and four were over 90.

The Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

Ross Giblin/Stuff 71.2% of the eligible population are now boosted against Covid-19.

When it comes to vaccinations, 95.2%of New Zealanders aged 12 and older have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 71.2% of those eligible have been boosted.

Of eligible 5-11 year-olds, 54.2% have received one dose of the Covid vaccine. The coverage for Māori and Pacific children is 35.2% and 47.4% respectively.

Key news

Kiwi military personnel who are not double vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 will have their service reviewed, according to a directive from the defence chief obtained by Stuff.

That is despite a High Court justice setting aside the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for police and Defence Force staff in 2021.

The Defence Force said it was justified in keeping the requirements. It said the revocation of the Government vaccine mandate in March did not preclude the Chief of the Defence Force, or any employers, setting their own vaccination policies.

Military personnel were already subject to readiness requirements, including other mandatory vaccinations, for decades before Covid came along, it said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kiwi military personnel who are not double vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 will have their service reviewed.

New Plymouth businesses that two months ago were fined a total of $16,000 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions are yet to pay their bills.

In February, Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant at Port Taranaki, Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal in Blagdon, ABC Catering Limited – trading as #antsnacks the lunch bar – in the city centre, and Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon in Merrilands each received a fine of $4000 from Worksafe.

A Worksafe spokesperson said the infringement notices had been issued as the businesses had failed to have a poster displaying if they were, or were not, requiring a My Vaccine Pass, and did not do so after being warned multiple times.

And although the Covid-19 restrictions had since changed, the spokesperson said Worksafe was still chasing the matter.