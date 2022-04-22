Covid-19 situation report: What happened today, April 22

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Here’s a roundup of the biggest updates from April 22 concerning Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak.

Cases and vaccinations

There were 9390 new cases of Covid-19 reporter in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced in a statement on Friday.

In addition to the cases, there were 13 further deaths – including one aged between 10 and 19.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Ministry of Health announced 9390 new Covid-19 cases across New Zealand on Friday.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 646 and the seven-day rolling average of daily reported deaths to 11.

The latest community case count takes the rolling seven-day average of daily cases to 8166.

There were more than 57,000 active cases in New Zealand as of Friday – these are cases identified in the last seven days and were not yet considered to be recovered.

The new cases were Northland (399), Auckland (2241), Waikato (731), Bay of Plenty (340), Lakes (179), Hawke’s Bay (316), MidCentral (353), Whanganui (128), Taranaki (266), Tairāwhiti (108), Wairarapa (117), Capital & Coast (537), Hutt Valley (282), Nelson Marlborough (317), Canterbury (1,610), South Canterbury (224), Southern (1,116), West Coast (121) and unknown locations (5).

In terms of hospitalisations, there were 522 people recovering in hospitals across the country. Of these, 15 people were in either intensive care or high dependency units.

Vaccination rates remained at 71.2% nationwide for full vaccination, including the booster. 95.2% have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, 22.1% of all children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.

Capital & Coast DHB remained the most vaccinated district health board in the country, 79.5% have received the booster shot, according to the ministry’s 1pm release, and almost 98% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has had two doses.

Northland is the lowest-vaccinated region in New Zealand, with only 90.1% of people over 12 having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates.

Key news

Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika Jr, who denies breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act after organising a protest on the first day of the August 2021 lockdown, will go to trial.

He was involved in an anti-lockdown protest outside the TVNZ building in central Auckland on August 18. The action came despite New Zealand being in alert level 4 following the emergence of a case of Covid-19 in the community.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Billy Te Kahika was arrested by police in Auckland at a protest in August 2021.

Te Kahika was arrested alongside YouTuber Vincent Eastwood and will now face a judge alone trial on August 23.

Meanwhile, a team of Tokoroa health care workers have been given the chance to up-skill themselves working as Covid-19 vaccinators.

Last year, the Ministry of Health announced it would need an extra 1600 full-time vaccinators across the country to compliment its regular workforce of general practitioners, nurses, and pharmacists.

The ministry said it would source vaccinators from a range of clinical roles, plus introduce a system to allow people who have worked in other health care settings to become Covid-19 vaccinators working under supervision (CVWUS).

Faced with unprecedented demand, Tokoroa embraced CVWUS and has trained six local health care workers to take on roles as Covid-19 vaccinators.

The training programme provides for a more diverse group of vaccinators that the public can identify as friendly local faces.

It involves an online course, a face-to-face workshop run by the Immunisation Advisory Centre, CPR and basic life support training, a workbook, and a period of observing all aspects of the vaccination process.

Candidates then perform a minimum of five directly supervised vaccinations and if the assessor and the candidate feel they are competent they then apply to the Ministry of Health for authorisation as a CVWUS.