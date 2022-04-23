Covid-19: Omicron XE variant detected in NZ for first time, 7930 new community cases, 19 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health has announced that the Omicron XE variant has been detected in Aotearoa for the first time, in someone who recently travelled overseas.

The announcement was part of a daily update in which the ministry reported 7930 new community cases of Covid-19 and 19 Covid-related deaths.

Two people under age 9 and one person in their 20s are among the deaths, which spanned over the last seven days.

There are 494 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 who are in intensive care or high dependency units. The average age of those hospitalised is 59.

The person with the Omicron XE variant arrived from an undisclosed country on April 19 and tested positive the next day. They are now isolating at home.

Whole genome sequencing subsequently confirmed the XE variant, which is a mix of Covid-19 sub-variants BA.1 (the original Omicron) and BA.2 (the even more transmissible Omicron).

There has been some early evidence that XE may be “slightly more transmissible” than BA.2, but none to suggest it will cause more severe illness than the other Omicron variants, the ministry said in its statement.

“At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing XE and no changes are required,” the ministry’s statement said.

(File photo)

The number of people in New Zealand who have died with Covid-19 now sits at 665, with a seven-day rolling average of 13.

Of the other people who have died, four were aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, five in their 80s and five people in their 90s.

The 19 deaths were in Northland (one), Auckland (six), Waikato (two), Bay of Plenty (one), Whanganui (one), Taranaki (one), Wellington (one), Nelson-Marlborough (one), Canterbury (four) and Southern (one).

In its daily updates, the ministry reports the total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The seven-day rolling average of cases sits at 8475. This number last Saturday was 8283.

The new community cases are in Northland (275), Auckland (2037), Waikato (548), Bay of Plenty (300), Lakes (163), Hawke’s Bay (253), MidCentral (321), Whanganui (123), Taranaki (263), Tairāwhiti (73), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (459), Hutt Valley (240), Nelson Marlborough (294), Canterbury (1306), South Canterbury (164), Southern (929) and West Coast (93).

The location of six cases is unknown.

Additionally, 55 cases were identified at the border.

Around 95.2% of the eligible population over the age of 12 have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 71.1% have had their booster.

Just over 54% of eligible children aged five to 11 have had their first dose, while 22.4% have had their second.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

