Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

The Government will start issuing its own exemption cards to people who prove they have a genuine reason not to wear a face mask.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the formalised, personalised exemption cards would help people with health and disability conditions preventing them from wearing masks.

The new cards were not compulsory, but Hipkins said they could be used as conclusive proof of a person’s exemption from needing to wear a mask.

The Ministry of Health would start issuing the cards in late May, he said.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Health to issue personalised mask exemption cards

* Passengers say airlines are 'powerless' against those flouting face mask rules

* Covid-19: Organisation responsible for face mask exemption cards questions the need for them



At the orange setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, face masks are required on public transport and in taxis, in shops and supermarkets, and at public health facilities.

Hipkins said the lack of a formalised exemption process for people who can’t wear masks had led to uncomfortable conversations for people who had to explain why they couldn’t wear a mask.

“These reasons aren’t always obvious or easy to explain,” he said.

“It’s also meant uncomfortable situations, with people needing to explain private health information to strangers, when they’re trying to do basic tasks like shopping.”

The Disabled Persons Assembly NZ created a card for its members and others with disabilities to present, earlier in the pandemic.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Ministry of Health will issue personalised mask exemption cards.

However, its design was misappropriated by anti-mandate and anti-mask groups. The cards were printed and handed out en masse at the anti-mandate occupation of Parliament’s grounds earlier in the year.

Hipkins said the personalised cards, to be issued by the Ministry of Health, would make it easier for businesses and community groups to know the cardholder had a genuine mask exemption.

“Sadly, in attempting to verify whether people are genuinely exempt, workers – especially those in retail settings such as supermarkets – have experienced escalating and unsafe behaviour from some customers,” he said.

Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said people could apply for a card via the Ministry of Health online or by calling an 0800 number.

She said when presented with one of these personalised exemption cards, no further proof of condition should be needed.

“People should still have the same right as others to access good and services. This policy change promotes this important message,” she said.