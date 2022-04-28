Covid-19: 9047 new community cases, 13 deaths reported

Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

There are 9047 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Omicron outbreak, as officials report 13 further deaths.

There are 484 people in hospital with the virus, including 15 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

The Aotearoa-wide seven-day rolling average case number (7705) is slightly lower than the same day last week (7935), after five days in a row of the average being higher than the week before.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Ministry of Health gave the update on Thursday afternoon.

The same rolling average for Auckland is higher on Thursday (1975 cases) than on Thursday last week (1042) – the third day in a row this pattern has been observed.

There were 9830 new community cases reported on Wednesday – an increase of 3450 cases on the day prior.

The 13 deaths reported on Thursday were those who have died over the previous nine days, apart from two deaths on April 4.

It takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 723, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

Two of those who died were from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke’s Bay, and three from Canterbury.

Two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, and five were over 90. Five were women and eight were men.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are 484 people in hospitals with Covid-19 across the country on Thursday – in all 20 DHBs.

There were people in hospital with Covid-19 across all the country’s district health boards.

The average age of those in hospital in the Northern region (Northland and Auckland) on Thursday was 59.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 45 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Five were partially vaccinated, 79 had received two doses of the vaccine and 124 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further seven cases was unknown, the ministry said.

There were new community cases in Northland (276), Auckland (2519), Waikato (550), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (129), Hawke’s Bay (281), MidCentral (344), Whanganui (108), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (95), Capital and Coast (589), Hutt Valley (236), Nelson Marlborough (358), Canterbury (1505), South Canterbury (185), Southern (1,065), West Coast (113), and seven in unknown locations.

There were 53,917 active community cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa on Thursday – bringing the total number of cases in the country to 912,490 since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported an additional 80 cases at the border.

The majority of positive results continue to be picked up via rapid antigen testing (RAT). Of the 9047 new cases on Thursday, just 355 were detected through PCR tests.

In the seven days to April 22, 629,000 RATs had been dispatched across the country.