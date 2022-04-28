Covid-19: 150 doctors call on Govt to strengthen health measures, keep masks in schools

Doctors and scientists calling for the mask mandate to be reinstated in schools for winter have written an open letter to the Government with a list of recommendations.

A group of more than 150 doctors and scientists have sent an open letter calling for the New Zealand government to adopt a strengthened mitigation approach to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

VaccinesPlusNZ are urging officials to define and communicate a clear plan to minimise infection rates, educating the public on airborne transmission, recommending N95-type masks for use by the public, continuing the school mask mandate over winter terms, and improving ventilation in schools.

The letter stated that high levels of vaccination had not been enough to control infection rates during the Omicron outbreak, and that with winter approaching, waning immunity and new variants were likely to trigger further waves of infection.

Doctors are calling on the Government to strengthen its public health measures for Covid-19, in an open letter published on Thursday.

The “Vaccines Plus” approach combined high rates of vaccination and strong public health measures, with the aim of maintaining low infection rates. Limiting infection was the best way to avoid the significant long term health complications of Covid-19, including long Covid, and also societal and economic disruptions, they said.

The approach included identifying high-quality masks for public use (currently N95/KN95/KF94), and funding these to avoid inequity of supply, including to schools, it stated.

It also called for all classrooms to be supplied with CO2 monitoring devices to assess ventilation, and appropriately sized Hepa air filtration units in time for winter – until such time as ventilation has been deemed adequate to prevent infection.

It comes as the recent move to do away with mandatory masking in schools with the move to Orange was slated by a number of health experts.

Markus Winkler/Unsplash The doctors and scientists who have signed the open letter have called for better public education about superior face masks (such as a KN95, pictured) and for these to be funded in schools.

Dr Kelvin Ward, an urgent care physician and lead author of the letter said “we are all tired” of Covid and Covid-19 restrictions.

“But these simple measures should be viewed as protections, that operate mostly in the background, enabling us to live as close to normal lives as possible.”

Ward said the recommendations to adopt high-quality mask policies and CO2 monitoring devices in all classrooms were both relatively inexpensive ways to protect people.

The implications of continuing to allow poorly mitigated transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand were “too great to ignore”, the open letter stated.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Those behind the letter warn that the implications of allowing poorly-controlled transmission of Covid-19 are too great to ignore.

The burden of long-term illness and disability on individuals, whānau, and the health system from Covid and long Covid will include effects on the cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, endocrine and immune systems, it said.

Recurrent waves of infection caused by waning immunity, new variants, and the “premature” removal of public health controls, would lead to an overburdened healthcare system that would struggle to provide even standard services, the letter stated.

The letter has been signed by a number of leading figures throughout the Covid-19 response, including Professors Rod Jackson, Michael Baker, Warren Tate, Nick Wilson, Associate Professors Siouxsie Wiles and Rhys Jones and doctors Amanda Kvalsvig, Sandhya Ramanathan, Joel Rindelaub, Matire Harwood and Jin Russell – among myriad others.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the country's Covid response was under constant review, and would be adapted as the outbreak and pandemic evolve.

The strategy focused on vaccinations “as the best protection people can give themselves and their whānau from Covid-19”, as well as extra measures such as wearing masks, he said.

Alongside the next review of the traffic light system, in mid-May, other plans would also be set out, including the “Covid-19 Variant plan” – which will look in detail at the nature of possible future variants, and public health responses.

Hipkins said Government remains committed to effectively promoting public awareness of Covid-19 and “good public health behaviour”.

Quentin Jones In response to the letter, the Ministry of Education said most New Zealand school spaces had good “natural ventilation”.

Meanwhile, he said it “isn’t practical in schools for mask-wearing to be a long-term or permanent option”.

“There remains a range of expert views on this – but we continue to encourage it for older students and teachers, particularly indoors.”

Sam Fowler, a Ministry of Education associate deputy secretary said guidance for schools on how schools can keep classrooms comfortable and ventilated in cold or rainy weather was being strengthened ahead of term 2.

Fowler said it had sent more than 2500 CO2 monitors to all state and state-integrated schools, and would be providing more portable monitors from term 2.

More than 400 portable air cleaners had also been dispatched to about 330 schools, and all schools would receive an allocation of portable air cleaners during May, to consider using in areas with higher Covid transmission risk, such as staffrooms, music rooms and meeting rooms, he said.