Covid-19: 8242 new community cases, 14 deaths reported

There are 8242 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials announce an additional 14 deaths.

There are 480 people in hospital with the virus – 15 of whom are in a high dependency or intensive care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

The Aotearoa-wide seven-day rolling average is down compared to the same day the previous week, for a second day. The rolling average on Friday is 7540, compared to 8166 last Friday.

The Ministry of Health gave the update on Friday afternoon.

This follows a five-day period - from April 23-27 - when the rolling average was higher than the week before.

The rolling average for Auckland, however, continues to climb, week on week.

For the fourth day in a row, the average number of cases recorded over the previous seven days is up compared to the same day last week: 2005 on Friday, a jump of more than 600 from last Friday's rolling average of 1362.

With ongoing community transmission across the country, the ministry says it is important we all remain vigilant and follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you’re feeling unwell.

Eleven of the deaths reported on Friday were of people who died in the previous seven days. Three deaths occurred between April 12-17, but were just now being announced.

Delays to reporting can also be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died, the ministry said.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 737 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 13.

Two of the deceased were from the Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from Whanganui, one was from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, five were from Canterbury and one was from the Southern region.

One person was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, and four were over 90. Eight were women and six were men.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There are 480 people in hospitals across the country who have Covid-19.

There were people in hospital with Covid-19 across 19 of the country's 20 district health boards – all bar Tairāwhiti.

The average age of those in hospital in the Northern region (Northland and Auckland) on Thursday was 59.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 44 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Five were partially vaccinated, 73 had received two doses of the vaccine and 129 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further 10 cases was unknown, the ministry said.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

There were new reported community cases in: Northland (233), Auckland (2446), Waikato (483), Bay of Plenty (265), Lakes (143), Hawke’s Bay (283), MidCentral (313), Whanganui (118), Taranaki (184), Tairāwhiti (68), Wairarapa (78), Capital and Coast (542), Hutt Valley (196), Nelson Marlborough (284), Canterbury (1462), South Canterbury (150), Southern (888), West Coast (103), and three in unknown locations.

There were 52,771 active cases across the country as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the pandemic to date to 920,728.

Officials also reported an additional 74 cases identified at the border.