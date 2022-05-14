Helping elderly communities combat loneliness and isolation during Covid

Loneliness and isolation among the elderly can lead to mental health issues and self-neglect.

Living alone can be isolating and lonesome for even the most independent of people, but it can be especially so for the elderly when what used to be simple daily tasks start to become a struggle.

Sadly, this is a problem that has become increasingly familiar to many in Marlborough’s elderly community – and one that has grown since the onset of Covid.

Age Concern Marlborough community welfare co-ordinator Bobby Houlahan said she often came across people needing help with what might seem like little things in life, but were quite the challenge for those less agile among us.

“We had an elderly man who came into the office and said his smoke alarm had been going off [to signal a battery change] for a couple of months as he didn’t feel safe getting up on a stool to change the battery, but he didn’t have anyone to call or help him, so he just had to put up with it,” Houlahan said.

“We also had a lady in Picton who was watching the Olympics and sat on her remote control and changed all the settings by accident, so she had no TV all week because she didn’t know who to call or ask for help.”

Houlahan said that loneliness among the elderly had always been an issue in Marlborough, but had escalated as a result of forced isolation during the pandemic.

“We’ve certainly seen an increase in isolation and loneliness since Covid with a lot of functions and social events being cancelled.

“People are scared to go out, especially the elderly who may be a bit more susceptible to Omicron,” Houlahan said.

Andy Brew/Marlborough Express Age Concern Marlborough community welfare co-ordinator Bobby Houlahan has seen an increase in isolation and loneliness since Covid with a lot of functions and social events cancelled.

Houlahan said as well as needing help with jobs around the house, most people just needed human interaction.

“We had a man come into the office last week who said he hadn’t spoken to anyone for the last two weeks, not face-to-face, or even on the phone.

“Sadly, we get a lot of calls like that.”

With this in mind, Houlahan and volunteer co-ordinator Meryl Jones run Marlborough’s Age Concern Accredited Visiting Service that matches older people who are lonely or socially isolated with volunteers who are keen to befriend them, and spend time getting to know them.

Houlahan said that ongoing periods of isolation and loneliness could have an impact on people’s mental health and instil a negative feeling of self-worth which could often result in self-neglect.

“When people start withdrawing from the community you can usually notice it. You see people just really not looking after themselves, not eating properly, not dressing properly, just people struggling to look after themselves in general,” Houlahan said.

Andy Brew/Marlborough Express Age Concern Marlborough’s volunteer co-ordinator Meryl Jones, left, and community welfare co-ordinator Bobby Houlahan are doing all they can to help ease the feeling of loneliness and isolation in the elderly community.

Jones said she consulted her pool of volunteers to find suitable pairings.

“If we’ve got a gentleman who was an engineer, we’d match them with those with similar interests who can help them get out and about, go for a walk, help with shopping, or just go for a drive.

“It really helps people to get out of the house and socialising again. People thrive off social connections, and they really need it,” Jones said.

Houlahan said people’s modern lifestyles had increased the sense of loneliness among the elderly.

“Historically, families lived close by to each other with Nana living just up the road, and family would pop round daily to see them and take them dinner and things.

“But nowadays, people tend to travel around a lot more, move around the country for work or lifestyle changes, often leaving family behind,” Houlahan said.

Logan Weaver/Unsplash Age Concern’s Accredited Visiting Service aims to match clients with like-minded volunteers.

People feeling lost after losing their partner was also a common factor in the elderly suffering loneliness, isolation, and depression, Houlahan said.

“We get a lot of people who have been married all their lives and then lose their loved one and they no longer know what to do.

“Whether it’s learning to cook for themselves, after their partner used to always cook, or doing the garden alone when they used to do it as a couple, some people just need help with the little things in life,” Houlahan said.

Volunteer Noella Batchelor said she decided to get involved with the visiting service after leaving her job as a caregiver, and had befriended an elderly gentleman who needed help with his laundry.

“I go around once a week and hang his washing out, that’s all he needs help with, but we often sit down and have a natter. It makes a big difference, especially if people can’t get out of the house,” Batchelor said.

unsplash “People thrive off social connections,” says Meryl Jones.

Fortunately, despite the forced-closure of many social events due to Covid, Age Concern Marlborough had been able to continue its monthly Friendship Group, which offered morning tea, guest speakers, music and entertainment, and the chance to socialise and meet new friends.

Other events in the pipeline included Tea and Tech sessions to help the elderly master modern technology and a walking group.

Jones said Age Concern was always looking for more volunteers to become a befrienders, and join its Accredited Visiting Services.

“It’s great for job satisfaction, and maybe volunteers are a bit lonely too ... Quite often what comes out of it are really nice friendships,” she said.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer befriender, and helping the region’s elderly, can call Age Concern Marlborough on 03 579 3457 or visit www.facebook.com/ageconcernmarlborough