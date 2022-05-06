Covid-19: 7347 new community cases, 24 further deaths reported

Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

There are 7347 new community Covid-19 cases, as officials report a further 24 deaths of people with the virus.

There were 363 people in hospitals across Aotearoa with the virus, including 18 in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

Friday’s seven-day rolling average of cases is up slightly from last week – at 7555, compared with 7540 a week ago.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Ministry of Health released its update at 1pm.

The seven-day rolling average number of Covid-19 deaths has also increased.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland seeing upswing in new community cases, rolling average shows

* Patient says plan to tackle waiting lists is too late after four-year surgery delay

* Recruitment key to reducing 'significant' waiting lists, Northland DHB says



On Sunday and Monday the rolling seven-day average for reported deaths was 11, which increased to 13 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 14 on Thursday. On Friday it stands at 15.

The 24 deaths reported on Friday – 12 of whom died over the past three days, and a further 12 who died since April 6 – bring the total number of publicly reported deaths in New Zealand to 845.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died, the ministry said.

Of those whose deaths were reported on Friday, there was one from Northland, eight from Auckland; four from Waikato; one from Bay of Plenty; one from the Lakes DHB area; one from Taranaki; one from MidCentral; two from the Greater Wellington region; two from Canterbury and three from the Southern regionb.

Tom Lee/Stuff While the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is decreasing, the seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 deaths is increasing.

Two were aged in their 40s; one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s; seven were in their 70s; eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Thirteen were female and 11 were male.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

To date, 74 deaths have been officially coded as due to Covid-19. In addition, Covid-19 has been coded as contributing to 16 deaths.

There are people in hospitals with Covid-19 across 19 of the country’s 20 DHBs, with Tairāwhiti as the only exception.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 in the Northern region (Auckland and Northland) is 57.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 35 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Six were partially vaccinated, 70 had received two doses of the vaccine and 109 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further four patients was unknown, the ministry said.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

New community cases of Covid-19 were detected in: Northland (234), Auckland (2346), Waikato (443), Bay of Plenty (189), Lakes (106), Hawke’s Bay (212), MidCentral (272), Whanganui (83), Taranaki (226), Tairāwhiti (66), Wairarapa (100), Capital and Coast (482), Hutt Valley (185), Nelson Marlborough (254), Canterbury (1261), South Canterbury (99), Southern (721), West Coast (64), and four in unknown locations.

As of Friday, there are 52,870 active cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Officials also reported an additional 79 cases at the border.