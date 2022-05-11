When can you get your flu vaccine after having Covid-19?

Flu jabs being rolled out to Māori and Pasifika in south Auckland. (First published 3/05/22)

The days are growing shorter, darker and colder: winter – and the flu season – is coming. So what’s the deal with getting your flu vaccine and having Covid-19?

New Zealand’s flu vaccination programme started on April 1, and funded vaccines are available for pregnant people, those aged 65+, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 and over, people with certain long-term medical conditions, and children who have been hospitalised with respiratory illness such as asthma.

But when can you get the flu jab if you have Covid-19? When is the best time to be vaccinated? And what about getting vaccinated against both flu and Covid-19?

SUPPLIED If you have recently had Covid-19, you can have a flu jab as soon as you have recovered.

In good news: If you’ve recently had Covid-19, you can get your flu vaccine as soon as you have recovered.

You should delay getting vaccinated against flu if you’re feeling unwell, until such time as you’re feeling better.

As it takes about two weeks after your flu vaccination to be best protected and winter is when the most flu is in our communities, the Ministry of Health recommends April and May are the “ideal months” to get vaccinated.

Experts warn 2022 could see a “far more severe” flu season, given we’ve had two years of minimal exposure – and therefore lower acquired immunity – to influenza and other respiratory viruses due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

So what about getting your flu vaccine at the same time as a Covid-19 vaccine or booster?

The Ministry of Health says you can have a Covid-19 vaccine or booster at the same time as your flu vaccine.

While previous advice was to leave a two-week gap between these vaccines, this is no longer required.

The 2022 influenza vaccines contain four strains:

A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus

A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus

B/Austria/1359417/2021-like virus

B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus

Stuff New Zealand is a month into its influenza vaccine roll-out, and more doses have been administered so far than by the same time last year.

The Darwin and Austria strains are new to the vaccine this year, the Immunisation Advisory Centre, at the University of Auckland, says.

The types of flu vaccine being administered in 2022 can be given to people with egg allergies.

None of the flu vaccines used in 2022 have come into contact with any latex materials, and the syringes do not have any components made using natural rubber latex.

Already, more influenza vaccines were given across Aotearoa in April than the same period last year – 548,776 doses in April 2022, up from 349,117 in April 2021.

It is important to note that the advice is different again if you’re getting your Covid-19 vaccine or booster after having Covid-19. In this case, you need to wait three months after you recover.