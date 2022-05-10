Covid-19: Side effects survey 'reassuring' vaccines are working as expected - report

Most of the deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to a WHO report issued on Friday.

A recent survey of nearly 150,000 New Zealanders showed no new safety concerns were identified with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health says.

The Post Vaccine Symptom Check survey is an active reporting system managed by the National Immunisation Programme at the ministry – the first of its kind in Aotearoa.

National Immunisation Programme post-event group manager, Dr Tim Hanlon said results of the survey show reported reactions were similar to those seen in clinical trials of the vaccine.

More than 58,000 people – or 40% of those surveyed – reported experiencing at least one adverse event/reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. Sixty per cent did not experience an adverse event.

The most frequently reported adverse events were injection-site reactions, headache, muscle and body aches, joint pain and chills.

These were all common adverse reactions linked to the body’s immune response following immunisation, Hanlon said.

The survey also showed a similar number of people reported a reaction after receiving their Pfizer Covid-19 second dose and booster dose, he said.

“We know what to expect after Covid-19 vaccinations based on data from clinical trials. Having our own reporting systems in Aotearoa New Zealand helps us to ensure that the vaccine is working as expected in a local context,” Hanlon said.

He said it was important people report how they feel after their Covid-19 vaccination, even if it seems minor.

New Zealand had a “good reporting culture” in comparison to other countries – meaning people were more likely to submit a report after vaccination, even for something “minor” like a headache or sore arm.

“You don’t have to be a healthcare professional to submit a report, and you don’t need to be sure that the vaccine caused the reaction you experienced.”

The survey complements New Zealand’s existing ‘passive’ reporting, which is managed by the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

Hanlon said the reports received to date were “reassuring” that Covid-19 vaccines “are working the way we expect them to”.

“We will continue to monitor the safety of Covid-19 vaccines throughout the lifetime of their use” here, he said.

CARM data, published on the Medsafe website, show 60,972 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported of 10,941,275 doses of Pfizer vaccine given (as of March 31 – the latest data available). Of these, just 3161 were ‘serious’: 5.1% of the total reports.

People were encouraged to report reactions at any time at: report.vaccine.covid19.govt.nz or by phoning Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453.