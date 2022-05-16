Covid-19: Question of true number of cases could spell 'messy' future for health

New Zealand could face a “messy” future in detecting and managing long Covid in people, given the full extent of infections is unknown.

Last week, Aotearoa recorded a million confirmed Covid-19 cases. However, modelling suggests the true number of infections could be 2 to 4 times higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates 10-20% of people with Covid-19 experience mid- and long-term effects. If that’s the case, up to 200,000 Kiwis could be affected by long Covid. But if we’re counting infections we don’t know about, more than three-quarters of a million people may be impacted.

Most of Aotearoa’s long Covid cases are going to come from people who have had Omicron, says University of Auckland cellular immunologist and leading long Covid researcher Dr Anna Brooks.

But how we navigate this, taking into account that the number of infections is likely a magnitude higher than reported, is going to be a “nightmare”, given medical management of post-viral illnesses has been largely “neglected” historically.

New Zealand has marked more than a million Covid-19 cases, but the true number of infections could be much higher – meaning the size of our long Covid tsunami could be greater, too.

Data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics shows that among triple-vaccinated adults, self-reported long Covid from Omicron BA.2 (making up most of Aotearoa’s Omicron wave) hovers at about one in 10 people (9.3%). Among double-vaccinated adults with Delta, this rose to 15.9%.

Even if just 1% of people infected develop long Covid, “that’s a lot of people”, Brooks says.

Brooks said if a person were experiencing symptoms they believed could be long Covid, but did not know they were infected, they could ask their doctor to test them for a historical infection. However, this comes with a price tag, which won’t be accessible for everyone.

Dr Anna Brooks says medical professionals should look to the ME/chronic fatigue community, and increase research efforts in the post-viral illness space as NZ's long Covid burden is set to grow.

Brooks says a pathway is needed when a doctor suspects a person has long Covid if you think or know you had Covid-19 (even if a RAT was negative): “We should be pushing for that”.

You don’t want long Covid concerns to be dismissed, but you also don’t want a situation where every niggling condition is lumped into being long Covid-related, and other conditions are missed. “We’ve got a giant mess ahead of us.”

There is hope if we invest in the “huge demand” for research, which could see, for example, cellular biomarker tests for all post-infection illnesses, including long Covid developed, she says.

But until research advances, all doctors can do is check for severe symptoms – such as heart and lung issues – and manage them. “There’s nothing else we can do in terms of treatments.”

“There's no magic bullet to cure long Covid, which is why the message, fiercely, is: don't get it.”

New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Terry Taylor, says there is evidence some serology tests could detect prior Covid-19 infection for up to 12 months, but we don’t yet have 12 months’ worth of data to draw on for Delta or Omicron to know for sure.

Serology testing also isn’t foolproof, as not all bodies react the same way.

Taylor says scientists are pushing for a change in approach to serology testing – merging diagnostics and research – but investment is needed.

Undiagnosed Covid-19 and subsequent issues will likely be a “huge issue” for Māori and Pacific peoples in particular, who were badly affected by both Delta and Omicron.

“We know there will be a tsunami of [long Covid] cases, so we need to be ramping this up now.”

Terry Taylor, president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science, says with a tsunami of long Covid on the horizon, investment into merging diagnostics and research for these communities was needed.

Brooks pointed to a number of other viruses to indicate the future New Zealand could face with Covid-19.

Epstein-Barr – one of the most common human viruses, infecting most of us at some point – usually causes symptoms lasting weeks and up to months.

However, it has also been linked to multiple sclerosis, and can increase a person’s risk of getting nasopharyngeal cancer and certain types of fast-growing lymphomas, and some types of stomach cancer.

HPV (human papillomavirus), which most people are exposed to in their lifetime, also doesn’t kill people outright – but it causes seven out of 10 cervical cancers, as well as cancers affecting the mouth, throat, vulva, vagina, penis and anus. It can take 20 years or longer from infection for cancer to develop.

We already know Covid-19 is ending lives and causing disability. We don’t yet know how devastating its long-term repercussions will be, Brooks says. “Where will we be in five years?”

She says one of the “most shocking realisations” is that globally, very few medical schools comprehensively teach about post-viral illnesses.

This is likely why a large proportion of patients with ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome) and long Covid have gone “unrecognised, undiagnosed and generally medically neglected”.

Researchers and medical professionals can learn a lot from the ME/CFS community, she says.

“We need to urgently address these failings, including investing in research, so that history doesn’t keep repeating.”