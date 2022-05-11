Covid-19 NZ: Government brings forward full border opening to end of July

Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

The Government will bring forward the full reopening of the border to the end of July, Stuff understands.

The new date will be July 31, according to a source with knowledge of the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Government had earlier said the border would reopen more fully in October, but had signalled this could move forwards.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington Airport welcomed visitors from abroad when borders began opening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to make the announcement at a BusinessNZ speech later on Wednesday, alongside a suite of wider immigration changes.

Already tourists from visa-waiver countries can travel here without isolating, as can New Zealand residents and citizens.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern refused to confirm or deny the date.

The opening dates have been shifted both forwards and backwards several times.

National and ACT have both pushed for the border to open faster, as have many tourism operators.

Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors a month, with 326,000 people crossing the border in January 2020. That number has sunk to the low thousands for much of the pandemic.