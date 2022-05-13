Covid v influenza: Widespread vaccination against Omicron may have made it less deadly than flu in New Zealand

Most of the deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to a WHO report issued on Friday.

Influenza in New Zealand may be more deadly in individuals than Omicron in its current form, but only because of how highly vaccinated the population is against Covid-19, experts say.

That’s not to say Covid poses less of a threat than flu. As the new virus is more transmissible than influenza, it poses a greater threat across the entire population.

There are plenty more caveats too: Covid continues to evolve, and the creeping concern of its long tail of chronic illness (aka Long Covid), mean at this point in time the virus remains a much bigger public health risk.

A blog authored by the University of Otago's Dr Jennifer Summers, Professor Michael Baker and Professor Nick Wilson, estimated that in Aotearoa, Covid’s infection fatality rate (IFR) could be approximately 0.03%.

The trio based this on the number of people who have died with Covid – at the time of the blog's publication 826 – divided by 50% of the population, a measure the US believes to be an accurate representation of how much of its population have been infected.

New Zealand has recorded 1 million Covid cases so far, but modellers say the true number of infected is likely to sit somewhere between 2 and 4 million (50% of the population is roughly 2.6 million).

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash Omicron’s infection fatality rate for New Zealand has been estimated at 0.03%, lower than seasonal flu’s 0.039%.

At the height of the Delta outbreak in England researchers estimated the IFR of Covid was roughly 0.2%, which highlights the decreased severity of Omicron.

A previous estimate of seasonal influenza's IFR in Aotearoa put it at 0.039%, which means seasonal flu may be more deadly than Covid.

However, clearly, the IFR Covid estimate for New Zealand is not "robust", as the three authors note. They say more work needs to be done to determine the true IFR.

There are challenges in comparing the two virus as, for example, vaccination rates for flu are much lower.

Recent research has suggested Omicron BA.2 - the dominant subvariant during our peak – is essentially the same severity as the original strain of Covid that overflowed morgues from Italy to New York.

It was thought the original strain had an IFR of about 0.6 per cent, illustrating the severity of the virus has been neutered by the protection brought on by vaccination and previous infections.

Baker said the key to New Zealand achieving a low IFR was that we had been able to keep out a significant wave of Covid until millions of people had been vaccinated and boosted with the highly effective Pfizer vaccine.

Places like Hong Kong have experienced higher Omicron death rates despite pursuing elimination methods beforehand, because they didn’t use the time to vaccinate their elderly population, the most susceptible to the virus.

“One of the differences with flu is that the vaccine for flu is actually generally less effective than the one we have for Covid-19,” Baker said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff New Zealand’s Covid vaccination strategy has helped lower the deadliness of the virus.

"It's effectiveness against illness and death and going to hospital is probably more like about 50 or 60%, whereas, for now, Covid vaccines are more effective [against death and serious illness]."

Baker said the number of people who got a flu vaccine in a typical year was also far lower – even in over 65s it was only just over half the population that generally received it.

"At the moment it's looking like we’ve succeeded in pushing the IFR down to the range for seasonal flu.

"But just to keep emphasising, Covid isn't the same as flu.

"And the only reason we've been able to do what we've done is because we have vaccinated just about everyone. We're not doing the same for influenza."

Baker said roughly a third of the population were infected with seasonal flu in a typical winter. Covid's is likely to also infect people regularly and possibly without the seasonal constraints of the influenza virus.

The Financial Times reported that vaccines and Omicron meant Covid was less deadly than flu in England earlier this year.