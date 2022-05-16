Why haven't you had Covid yet – could it have something to do with your genes?

Peter Griffin is a freelance science and technology writer. He was the founding director of the Science Media Centre and founding editor of Sciblogs.co.nz

OPINION: It was St Patrick’s Day and Wellington’s JJ Murphy bar​ was pumping with a live band, and staff were struggling to stop the crowd from dancing.

A tipsy stranger planted a kiss on my cheek. I downed a few pints of Guinness and headed home, sure I was going to wake the next day with a corona hangover. But no, I managed to stay free of the virus.

In the last couple of months, I’ve been to numerous parties and dinners, squeezed into a crowded spa pool, shared drinks and hugs. So far, so good.

We passed 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 last week and the vast majority of them were added in the last three months as Omicron swept the nation. The real infection count may be 2m to 4m. That leaves plenty of us still free of the virus. So what made us the lucky ones?

Some of us have actually had it, but did not show any symptoms, which is really the dream scenario aside from the fact you could have infected others while you were asymptomatic.

Most of us were vaccinated, social-distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, which formed crucial defences. Many just got lucky, skirting our invisible foe, oblivious to the danger we faced.

But some people were in the thick of it, living with a sick spouse or kids, or working closely with Covid patients. How did they sail through?

A study published in January found that people who had come into contact with the virus but were not infected had high levels of T cells​ in their bodies, which they amassed from previous coronavirus infections in the form of the common cold. T-cells are part of our immune system and help the body fight infection.

When it comes to our genetic make-up, there’s a historic precedent that may help us find an answer. A small fraction of the human population has natural immunity to HIV, the virus that causes Aids, as well as malaria, norovirus​ and some other infectious diseases.

A range of studies is seeking to discover if some of us are literally built to fend off a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuff science columnist Peter Griffin.

A major paper published in Nature last year identified 13 genetic markers that seem to play a role in how susceptible we are to Covid or how severely it affects us.

The genetic information of 50,000 Covid-19 patients was compared with that of healthy volunteers obtained from blood banks and clinical studies. One of the genetic markers scientists identified is DPP9,​ a gene that’s been linked to lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.

Researchers believe the role those genes play could be as influential on how susceptible we are to Covid as the effects of obesity or diabetes.

It raises the prospect of developing treatments to suppress or “silence” specific genes we know are associated with this virus and future ones. That’s still some way off.

In the meantime, don’t assume your genes have saved you. There’s still plenty of scope for a nasty surprise, courtesy of Covid.